Turner Dr reserve in Western Heights. Photo / Andrew Warner

OPINION

Rotorua Lakes Council proposing to sell reserves has been, in my view, a rushed shambles and should be halted and fully reassessed.

I agree with councillor Kai Fong's comment that given the community's concern and the tight timeframe for submissions, taking a little more time and consideration would deliver a better decision-making process (News, June 14).

It would make better sense to delay the final decision on this incredibly important local bill until after the council elections, which are in October.

The future council can then campaign on this, affected residents will be much better informed and get a say in the outcome.

Sound fair and reasonable?

V. Bates

Rotorua

Emergency services support needed

At some point in every life, the support of the nurses, firefighters, doctors and police will be essential.

This is why it is so important we look after these services and the men and women who put their lives on the line 24 hours a day, 365 days of the year - without fear or favour.

I have known members of all these professions and I know full well the sacrifices they have to make, the risks they take daily to put our lives back together when broken.

We, each and every one of us, owe these people and we should see that they are suitably rewarded.

We need them 10 times more than politicians.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

What happened to religious freedom?

"Acceptance is life-saving", trumpets the headline of Sonya Bateson's column, (Comment, June 17).

How about accepting one's belief in God and the statutes he defines for his believers?

Does New Zealand no longer allow religious freedom?

Maybe the stamp of communism has fallen on us sooner than expected.

Ian Young

Pāpāmoa Beach

