Rainbow Springs Nature Park is closing permanently. Photo / Andrew Warner

I am not a businessman, but I wonder why Rainbow Springs can't operate, yet Paradise Valley stays open with a fairly similar attraction (News, March 3).

We have taken our three grandchildren to Paradise Valley during the Covid pandemic and it was great.

Makes me wonder if Rainbow Springs could be offered to Paradise Valley?

Brian Pickering

Rotorua

Crossing needed now

On a drive down Fenton St on Tuesday morning I saw just how dangerous it has become.

I drove from one end to the other on both sides and in the space of just a few minutes witnessed two pedestrians having to run for it, a cyclist using both pavement and road with little regard for pedestrians, and two cars well over the limit - one going through an amber light although he had plenty of time to stop.

Fenton St has only one crossing - if you can call it that - at Pak'nSave.

Several elderly people have contacted me and expressed their doubts about getting safely across this busy thoroughfare, one lady is wheelchair-bound.

Fenton St needs at least one controlled crossing, preferably at the point between Oppies Fish & Chips and Mitsubishi Autos, now, before someone gets killed.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Lake weed a serious problem

Surprise! We have a serious lakeweed problem at the Lakefront, generated from a storm over two weeks ago.

Prior to the Lakefront redevelopment, in my view, access would have meant storm weed would have been removed long ago.

Rotorua council has said that the boardwalk is not a problem, it's the shallow water.

I believe most people will disagree. Access for the weed harvester was an issue, we're told. I agree.

Bounded by a boardwalk, its piles and a concrete fake beach, the lagoon is rather like a crayfish pot: Easy to enter, hard to escape. In my opinion, a design disaster.

If it is shallow water, why was that not a serious problem previously? Has the design accounted for a build-up of silt along the lake edge?

I believe the problem and its resulting costs will recur. We've paid $40 million for this nose-and-eyesore.

The putrid smell is repulsive, over a wide area. What impression will it give high-end tourists after a northerly storm?

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 200 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged, or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz