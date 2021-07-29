Learn new skills at Paint Like Banksy workshops with street artist

Hand-cut stencil by Razor Taser Laser. Photo / Supplied

Upcoming workshops mean learning how to create your own stencilled creations will be a fun and achievable feat.

This August, the Arts Village would like to teach people how to 'Paint Like Banksy' in workshops.

Run by Bristol-trained street artist Razor Taser Laser, these workshops will teach you how to hand cut stencil art and screen print like a pro.

The evening workshop on August 4 will bring participants into the world of stencil making - hand cutting a simple design, then spray painting it on a canvas to take home.

No previous experience is required and this workshop will be held in Studio Two from 6pm to 8.30pm.

There will also be a full-day workshop on August 7, from 9.30am to 3.30pm in Studio Two.

In this screen-printing workshop, people can try their hand at printing their own T-shirt - designing and cutting their own stencil before screen printing it on to a T-shirt to keep.

All workshops are 16-plus and people can book now on Eventbrite.

Full materials are provided. If attending August 7, participants are asked to specify their preferred T-shirt size when booking.

For any queries, contact office@artsvillage.org.nz or call (07) 343 9008.