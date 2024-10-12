Players perform a haka. Photo / Brooklyn Edwardson, Raukura–Rotorua Boys' High School
They may have been “rusty”, but the League Legends rugby team managed a convincing win over the Bay of Plenty Lakers at yesterday’s charity match.
The ex-NRL and Kiwi representative players who make up the inaugural League Legends team are now retired from the professional game, but they managed to take out the win 48-14.
More than 2500 people packed into Rotorua’s Puketawhero Park for the match, which saw some of Australasia’s most beloved ex-players take to the field in the name of men’s mental health, a media release said.
The event was created by ex-Warriors and Kiwis player Sione Faumuina to help raise awareness of men’s mental health and wellbeing.
“Today is about celebrating our men, our brothers, grandfathers, friends ... We want everyone to know, especially our men ... if you are going through troubles, all you’ve got to do is to ask for help – please just ask.”
In the days building up to the main event, the players were welcomed on to Te Takira Marae, visited Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa and Te Puia, and dropped into smoko breaks at some local manufacturing businesses to share personal stories about their own challenges with mental health.
Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust, a Rotorua community support organisation, supported the event.
The organisation’s chief executive, Israel Hawkins – who had taken to the field for an exhibition match earlier in the day – said the Legends team made a significant impact on the local community during their short visit.
“There is no doubt that we have challenges with mental health in communities across the country, and our men are particularly hard to reach when it comes to identifying concerns and providing support.
“The stories these guys have shared in the past few days have reached the hearts and minds of men – and women – across the rohe,” Hawkins said.
“In order to make some gains in improving men’s mental health and wellbeing, we have to try something different. League Legends is that something different.”