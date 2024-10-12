Despite being a bit puffed after the game, Faumuina was full of praise for the Bay of Plenty Lakers and the crowd.

“We were very rusty at the start, but once the joints loosened up, the body kicked in as if I was 23. It was a great game – but I’m very grateful that the Lakers took it a bit easy on us.

The inaugural League Legends v Bay of Plenty Lakers match in Rotorua. Photo / Brooklyn Edwardson, Raukura–Rotorua Boys' High School

“At the end of the day, it wasn’t about who won, it was about raising awareness about men’s mental health and wellbeing.”

Immediately before a stirring haka, Faumiuna addressed the crowd, who had stayed after the game to meet their league idols.

“Today is about celebrating our men, our brothers, grandfathers, friends ... We want everyone to know, especially our men ... if you are going through troubles, all you’ve got to do is to ask for help – please just ask.”

The inaugural League Legends v Bay of Plenty Lakers event. Photo / Brooklyn Edwardson, Raukura–Rotorua Boys' High School

In the days building up to the main event, the players were welcomed on to Te Takira Marae, visited Wai Ariki Hot Springs and Spa and Te Puia, and dropped into smoko breaks at some local manufacturing businesses to share personal stories about their own challenges with mental health.

Wera Aotearoa Charitable Trust, a Rotorua community support organisation, supported the event.

The organisation’s chief executive, Israel Hawkins – who had taken to the field for an exhibition match earlier in the day – said the Legends team made a significant impact on the local community during their short visit.

“There is no doubt that we have challenges with mental health in communities across the country, and our men are particularly hard to reach when it comes to identifying concerns and providing support.

“The stories these guys have shared in the past few days have reached the hearts and minds of men – and women – across the rohe,” Hawkins said.

“In order to make some gains in improving men’s mental health and wellbeing, we have to try something different. League Legends is that something different.”