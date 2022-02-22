Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

Health workers who say they need second jobs to make ends meet are among 130 Lakes District Health Board staff who will walk off the job next month unless they get a better pay offer.

More than 10,000 Public Services Association union members nationwide, including more than 400 Bay of Plenty DHB workers, have voted to strike on March 4 and 19 unless they get a better offer.

They include laboratory workers, contact tracers and other critical health staff such as those who would hook up a Covid-19 patient to a ventilator. However, the local impact of the strikes is not yet known.

The allied health workers also include dieticians, physiotherapists, pharmacists, speech therapists, mental health addiction counsellors, social workers and clinical engineers who repair lifesaving machines.

A PSA member and physiotherapist said he and some of his colleagues were working secondary jobs to help generate more income.

He said if he worked in the private sector in his chosen profession he could earn double or even three times the amount he was paid now.

The district health board's low pay offer was not only "hugely disappointing" but it was "quite disrespectful", he said.

"Sometimes it feels like the district health boards consider their allied health staff as nice to have rather than essential and highly-qualified specialised workers, which we are.

"If we do go out on strike next month the district health board will struggle to run their hospitals without us, that's how essential are our roles are."

Public Service Association organiser Will Matthews said the more than 70 professions represented in pay negotiations want higher pay, equal treatment with other health professionals and action to address staffing levels and retention.

Ninety-three per cent of union members voted to reject an initial offer made by health boards in November and a revised offer made earlier this month.

The most recent offer was to move all base pay rates from $21.20 an hour (minimum wage) to $22.75 an hour (living wage) plus a further salary increase of $600 over 39 months, Matthews said.

Matthews said the PSA had made a counter-offer that all members should get a salary increase of $5800 and a lump sum payment of $6000.

"We need each and every one of these qualified professionals yet many of them don't even earn the living wage. They deserve some dignity and to be shown they are truly valued with a far better pay offer."

Matthews said the offer did not address wage progressions as many members had a two- or three-step pay range.

Matthews said health boards wanted the union to agree to facilitation with the Employment Relations Authority.

"Our members don't want to take strike action as they care deeply about providing top-quality care to patients and keeping them safe. However, they feel backed in a corner after 15 months of negotiations and they will strike unless they get a far better offer.

"We are willing to go back into mediation talks to try and resolve the problem."

Matthews said some of the lowest-paid health workers were working second jobs just to get by.

PSA union organiser Will Matthews. Photo / Supplied 220222splWillMatthews.JPG

A Lakes District Health Board spokesperson said the proposed strike could impact some inpatient services and outpatient clinics and it would try to minimise disruption when necessary to reduce demand.

"Both hospitals remain open for emergency services."

Patients affected by changes in their procedures or clinics will be contacted by Lakes DHB staff, the spokesperson said.

"The DHB recognises the essential role of the allied health workers in caring for patients and we respect the PSA members right to strike. Our focus is on addressing their concerns as well as meeting the needs of patients and hospital services."

In a statement, Rosemary Clements, the employment relations spokesperson for the nation's health boards, said the boards were disappointed that the latest pay offer was rejected despite being consistent with other DHB pay settlements to other health workers.

"We acknowledge the challenges in the health system and the pressure it puts on our people. To say we don't value our workforce is simply not true, and not consistent with our approach to these talks.

"The sooner we settle these pay talks the sooner we can focus on their pay equity claim, which is the proper place to assess and address the wider complex question of equity."

She said DHBs urged the union to join them in applying to the Employment Relations Authority for facilitation to help reach an agreement.

Health Minister Andrew Little said after 15 months of negotiations it was understandable that union members were frustrated no agreement had been reached.

He urged the union and health boards to "strive for an agreement".

"All of the staff in our health workforce are highly valued and we want to continue to work with them and their unions to ensure we have the best possible public health system."