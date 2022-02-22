Voyager 2021 media awards
Rotorua Daily Post

Lakes allied health staff set to strike next month, some work second jobs

5 minutes to read
Rotorua Hospital. Photo / NZME

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

Health workers who say they need second jobs to make ends meet are among 130 Lakes District Health Board staff who will walk off the job next month unless they get a better pay offer.

