A trust spokeswoman confirmed a lease was not needed as it was not a new jetty, and instead repairs had been made to the existing one.
Hagaman said key recent hires for the business included his daughter Kimberley Mules as business adviser, Marcus Dietzel, who will return to his former position as general manager, and Nadia Mason as duty/bar manager.
Hagaman said a chef and boat skippers had also been employed. The remaining staff would come on board once bookings were confirmed.
Back on the water
A crowd of about 100 people witnessed the boat being put back on the water at Sulphur Point on August 27, after it had been dry-docked since October 2021.
The Hagamans have spent about $1.5 million during the past year restoring the boat to its former glory. The restorations include engine work and exterior and interior refurbishments.
Damon Hagaman, who has lived in Rotorua for 12 years, is the estranged son of the late rich lister and Scenic Hotel founder Earl Hagaman.
The Hagamans had hoped to have the Lakeland Queen up and running by October, but ran into a last-minute consenting glitch they weren’t aware of, and that also impacted other commercial operators on waterways in the Rotorua area.
The Rotorua Daily Post reported the council became aware of the issue when Hagaman applied for a liquor licence in August.
Rotorua Lakes Council community and district development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said at the time the resource consent to operate on the lake was required under legislation that came in following the District Plan review in 2012.
Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.