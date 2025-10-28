Advertisement
Lakeland Queen owner eyes November reopening as liquor licence pending

Kelly Makiha
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Lakeland Queen owner Damon Hagaman celebrates that day the boat went back on the water. Photo / Annabel Reid

The new owner of Rotorua’s Lakeland Queen hopes to have the final boxes ticked to open for business next month – but it might initially be unable to serve alcohol.

The iconic paddle boat is back on the water but is sitting idle at its jetty at the Rotorua Lakefront,

