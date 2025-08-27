Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Lakeland Queen returns to Lake Rotorua after major makeover

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

Lakeland Queen is back on Lake Rotorua after four years.

Iconic paddle boat Lakeland Queen is back on Lake Rotorua.

A crowd of about 100 people gathered at Sulphur Point before the launch this morning as the songs Sailing Away and Pokarekare Ana played.

Kaumātua Rawiri Waru and Reverend Tom Poata blessed the Lakeland Queen before it hit the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save