He said another $1m would be spent on kitchen and bar work before it officially opens, hopefully in November.

The Lakeland Queen is relaunched. Photo / Annabel Reid

“The beautiful girl, back on the water. Rotorua proud.”

Hagaman played classic songs from the Howard Morrison Quartet and Poi E and danced on the deck, waving to the crowd, as the boat hit the water.

The Lakeland Queen has been dry-docked at Sulphur Point since October 2021, when the Covid-19 pandemic forced the tourism operation into hibernation.

Under new owners Damon and Arna Hagaman, the paddleboat has been given a major makeover, with the help of several Lake Tarawera volunteers, where the Hagamans are from.

Singer Howie Morrison jnr, who has been employed as a painter for the past few weeks on the boat, will switch the brush for a microphone in his new role of entertainment manager when the boat opens back up to visitors.

The Hagamans had hoped to be up and running by October, but they have run into a consenting glitch that impacts not only them, but other commercial operators on waterways in the Rotorua area.

The Rotorua Daily Post reported this week the council became aware of the issue when Damon Hagaman applied for a liquor licence.

Lakeland Queen owners Damon (left) and Arna Hagaman with their new entertainment manager, Howie Morrison jnr, who has been helping to paint the boat ready for its relaunch. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Rotorua Lakes Council community and district development group manager Jean-Paul Gaston said they must check applicants are compliant with the Resource Management Act and the Building Act before issuing a liquor licence.

He said the Lakeland Queen needed a resource consent to operate on the lake, required under legislation that came in following the District Plan review in 2012.

The council could not confirm whether operators were advised of the change during that review. The District Plan became operative in 2016.

Gaston did not confirm how many operators were impacted, and said the issue was under active investigation.

