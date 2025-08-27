Advertisement
Lakeland Queen relaunch uncovers Rotorua consent issue for commercial operators

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

The Lakeland Queen needs to have a resource consent from the Rotorua Lakes Council to operate on Lake Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

A liquor licence application for the new-look Lakeland Queen has inadvertently uncovered a consenting glitch impacting other commercial operators on some Rotorua lakes and rivers.

The Rotorua Lakes Council has been forced to contact several operators after discovering existing rights to use the waterways no longer existed after a change

