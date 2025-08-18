Morrison jnr, who regularly performed with his father before his death in 2009, has carved his own career in the entertainment industry over the decades and was also a frontman for the television show Hunting Aotearoa.
Morrison jnr told the Rotorua Daily Post he was excited about the future prospects for locals and visitors.
He said he intended to employ a mix of entertainment – alongside himself – to cater for the individual needs of clients. The boat would also employ 20 people as bar and kitchen staff and dockhands.
He said it wouldn’t be a traditional “hāngī and concert” type of show, but would appeal to a wide range of visitors.
The offerings would include an audiovisual experience telling the history of Hinemoa and Tūtānekai during the day, and a cabaret experience “with a bit of class” at night. He would tap into whānau talent as well as other locals.
Morrison jnr said he had got a feel for the new-look Lakeland Queen during the past month while wearing his other hat as a painting contractor.
He said he had worked with other contractors and volunteers to make the boat great again, and he was blown away by how locals and visitors still resonated with it.
“It is an icon. It’s been locked up here at Sulphur Point for so many years, but people still come and take photos. There is huge interest out there, so we are looking forward to seeing it up and running again sometime soon.”
Hagaman, who owns the Lakeland Queen with his wife Arna Hagaman, said he had spent about $800,000 on renovations and engine work during the past eight months.
He said the boat would be relaunched between 7am and 8am on August 28.
“This will be a special milestone as she makes her way back to her home jetty – not yet for cruises, but so we can complete the final refurbishments and finishing touches."
Hagaman said his team were still dealing with final consent issues, which they hoped would run smoothly, allowing them to start taking bookings for the summer season.