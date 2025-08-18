Hagaman said this week he was excited to announce Morrison jnr as the entertainment manager. He said his role was fitting, given his talents and history in Rotorua.

The late Sir Howard Morrison. Photo / NZME

Morrison jnr is the son of the late Sir Howard Morrison - an iconic New Zealand entertainer and namesake of the city’s performing arts centre.

Morrison jnr, who regularly performed with his father before his death in 2009, has carved his own career in the entertainment industry over the decades and was also a frontman for the television show Hunting Aotearoa.

Morrison jnr told the Rotorua Daily Post he was excited about the future prospects for locals and visitors.

He said he intended to employ a mix of entertainment – alongside himself – to cater for the individual needs of clients. The boat would also employ 20 people as bar and kitchen staff and dockhands.

Howard Morrison jnr inside the Sir Howard Morrison Performing Arts Centre. Photo / Andrew Warner

He said it wouldn’t be a traditional “hāngī and concert” type of show, but would appeal to a wide range of visitors.

The offerings would include an audiovisual experience telling the history of Hinemoa and Tūtānekai during the day, and a cabaret experience “with a bit of class” at night. He would tap into whānau talent as well as other locals.

Morrison jnr said he had got a feel for the new-look Lakeland Queen during the past month while wearing his other hat as a painting contractor.

He said he had worked with other contractors and volunteers to make the boat great again, and he was blown away by how locals and visitors still resonated with it.

The Lakeland Queen is sitting in dry dock at Sulphur Point. Photo / Andrew Warner

“It is an icon. It’s been locked up here at Sulphur Point for so many years, but people still come and take photos. There is huge interest out there, so we are looking forward to seeing it up and running again sometime soon.”

Hagaman, who owns the Lakeland Queen with his wife Arna Hagaman, said he had spent about $800,000 on renovations and engine work during the past eight months.

He said the boat would be relaunched between 7am and 8am on August 28.

“This will be a special milestone as she makes her way back to her home jetty – not yet for cruises, but so we can complete the final refurbishments and finishing touches."

Hagaman said his team were still dealing with final consent issues, which they hoped would run smoothly, allowing them to start taking bookings for the summer season.

History of the Lakeland Queen

Former owner Terry Hammond was forced to put the business into hibernation during the Covid-19 pandemic and struggled to get it afloat again.

Then the lakefront was redeveloped and the Lakeland Queen’s jetty was found to be in disrepair.

The cost of a new jetty was finalised in 2022 and Hammond told the Rotorua Daily Post at the time it would have cost between $345,000 to $460,000 to repair.

The Lakeland Queen has been on dry land at Sulphur Point. Photo / Laura Smith

Hammond’s company was liquidated last year and, according to a liquidator’s report, the boat sold for $40,001.

The boat has been parked up at Rotorua’s Sulphur Point since October 2021 and security gates have been erected around it.

The Hagamans, who have lived in Rotorua for 12 years, set up a public Facebook page documenting the work carried out by community members during the past few months.

Photos show the locals hard at work painting and cleaning.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.