Howard Morrison jnr to lead entertainment on Rotorua’s Lakeland Queen

Kelly Makiha
By
Multimedia Journalist·Rotorua Daily Post·
4 mins to read

Lakeland Queen owners Damon and Arna Hagaman (from left) with their new entertainment manager Howie Morrison jnr, who has been helping to paint the boat ready for its relaunch. Photo / Kelly Makiha

Singer Howard Morrison jnr will be the new entertainment manager for the Lakeland Queen when the iconic Rotorua paddleboat is back in business later this year.

The Lakeland Queen’s owner hopes she’ll be back on Lake Rotorua on August 28 as he prepares to open her for business in

