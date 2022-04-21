Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Lake Tarawera house fire: Neighbour says home 'burned to the ground'

3 minutes to read
Multiple crews are battling a fire at a two storey dwelling.

Multiple crews are battling a fire at a two storey dwelling.

Sandra Conchie
By
Sandra Conchie

Multimedia journalist

A Lake Tarawera family could only watch as their home went up in flames yesterday, a neighbour says.

The fire at the Spencer Rd property about 8.15am was initially reported to be in a carport

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.