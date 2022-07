A look at the stark death toll on New Zealand roads over the years. Video / NZ Herald

A person involved in a crash on Lake Rd last week has died.

Emergency services were called after a car crashed into a tree near the intersection with Fairy Spring Rd around 6.45am on July 27.

Police said today the person was taken to hospital in a serious condition but died the next day.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.