Released last month, the book showcased stories of 17 atua wāhine – goddesses – and ventured deep into te ao Māori.

Leading a “guided life – with Māori ancestral knowledge” in Rotorua, Tapiata grew up immersed in kura kaupapa and kohanga reo.

Tapiata said her research took her further than the primal couple, Ranginui the sky father and Papatuānuku the earth mother.

Her current favourite story was about their granddaughter, the goddess Hine-Pū-Te-Hue, she said.

Personified as gourds – musical instruments – Hine-Pū-Te-Hue calmed the warring sons of Ranginui and Papatuānuku after their separation at the dawn of time.

“She absorbed all of that pain and transformed it into a song.”

Olympic champion and author Lisa Carrington will speak at the festival. Photo / Jason Oxenham

Tapiata said she collated the stories for the book last year, guided by elders and teachers.

She said the process taught her the difference between gatekeepers and groundskeepers of knowledge, and that sometimes groundskeepers were mistaken for gatekeepers.

“Oftentimes people who have matauranga or have knowledge are villainised or called gatekeepers for not letting anyone access knowledge, which is true sometimes, but then there are also groundskeepers who are also tasked with ensuring that the landscape is well, thrives and is pruned when needed.

“Then there’s also a realisation that some of the stuff isn’t for me to know and I don’t need to know everything,” Tapiata said.

Learning about atua or gods throughout the process resonated with her as a young woman and writer.

She hoped it “complimented” other wāhine who read the book, and served to “uplift and empower”.

“There are so many layers that I’ve put in there like putting the atua wāhine name first in whakapapa, which isn’t typical – usually it’s the male and female and then their descendants.

“Even the title atua wāhine – I never grew up with that.

“All the deities or the gods we have were just atua - some people have already reacted to that but any wananga that it stirs up is really good so that we can really just get intimate with our knowledge base.”

Organisers of the festival said they were looking forward to the workshops, readings, and discussions set out in the programme.

Kupu Trust chairman Rangitihi Pene said they were very excited to present such a “great line-up” and that the event was about inviting Māori writers to Rotorua to be Māori.

Each session was designed to inspire creativity, foster connection, and celebrate the power of storytelling as a means of preserving Māori cultural and heritage.

The festival opens with a powhiri at Te Papaiouru Marae in Ohinemutu on Wednesday morning and closes with a gala dinner at Te Puia on Saturday night. The full programme can be found on the festival’s website.

