Dame Lisa Carrington with her just released book, which is also in Te Reo. Photo / Woman's Day

Dame Lisa Carrington has unveiled her new children’s book, Lisa Chases a Champion, and the reo Māori version Ko Lisa Carrington me he Toa Whakaihuwaka during a lively book signing event last weekend.

Produced by Huia Publishers the story follows an 8-year Carrington who dreams of participating in a big surf competition but grapples with self-doubt and fear of failure. “It’s a story about courage, showing up and doing your best,” Carrington (Te Aitanga-a-Māhaki, Ngāti Porou) said during the signing.

“These are lessons that resonate not just with children but with adults too. My family has always been my cornerstone and that’s a key message in this book.”

Lisa Carrington puts in another powerhouse performance at the Olympic Games.

As New Zealand’s most decorated Olympian with nine Olympic medals including eight golds, Carrington knows something about overcoming obstacles. Her journey is echoed in the book as young Lisa receives encouragement from her coach, family and a talented paddler named Māia.