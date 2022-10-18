Boulders being placed in Kuirau Park. Photo / Tamara Poi-Ngawhika

A section of road in Rotorua's Kuirau Park has been temporarily closed in response to a call for action over vehicle damage to the reserve.

In August, Kuirau resident Tepora Emery raised concerns with the Rotorua Daily Post about the park, saying the "jewel in the city's crown" was a "disgrace".

Emery and other residents were concerned about cars driving on the grass in the park and damaging it.

This week, the council announced it would trial a six-month, $45,000 road closure from the Tarewa Rd entrance to the central Kuirau Park roundabout.

It is also placing large rocks along the park edge.

Kuirau Park pictured in August after concerns were raised. Photo / Andrew Warner

Council active and engaged communities manager, Rob Pitkethley, said the section of road would be gated to "allow flexibility in the future".

"This also allows restoration to take place, as the area will be secure from vehicles causing ongoing damage," Pitkethley said.

Pitkethley said the park would be monitored during the closure period, and the council wanted community feedback to help future decision-making.

Rocks were currently being put into place and the council expected the gates to be installed early next month.

"Once the gates are installed, people will be able to provide feedback via Council's Let's Talk | Kōrero Mai platform during the trial period," Pitkethley said.

Pitkethley said repeated damage caused by vehicles on the reserve affected nearby residents, the community, and was detrimental to the natural environment.

"We want to preserve the recreational values and protect the natural environment of Kuirau Park, while ensuring that the public can enjoy this reserve safely," Pitkethley said.

Boulders being placed in Kuirau Park. Photo / Tamara Poi-Ngawhika

Pitkethley said the approximate $45,000 cost of the trial was "good value for money" when compared with alternative solutions like installing bollards or fencing the reserve.

Emery, who raised the initial concerns, said it was "awesome" something was being done, and she was glad she used her voice to help restore the mauri [essence] of Kuirau Park.

"We are looking forward to seeing the park restored to its former beautiful and cared-for self.

"Hopefully, natural flora and fauna will flourish, especially in the wetter areas, and bird life there will become more prolific," she said.

Emery said there were a number of different manu [bird] species in the area.

Council communities manager Rob Pitkethley. Photo / Andrew Warner

"It will be great to see them own this area again - free from the threat of having their homes/nests destroyed by idiots in their cars, which we have witnessed in the past."

When the Rotorua Daily Post was told by the public about work taking place at the park, it visited the park.

Joni Liljeberg, managing director of JL Earthworks Ltd, was there due to having been contracted by InfraCore, which is contracted by the council.

Liljeberg said that there were clusters of boulders that needed to be placed in Kuirau Park.

The lined-up boulders will prevent people driving onto the grass. Photo / Tamara Poi-Ngawhika

"We're just putting some boulders in place to stop people from driving on the grassed area," Liljeberg said.

Liljeberg said work started on Monday and was due to continue through the week.

"Basically, we're laying rocks down from the outside in. Any areas where you could drive up on to the grass, we'll place boulders," Liljeberg said.

Liljeberg said he was happy to be contributing to the Rotorua community with preventative measures.

"Let's keep the park beautiful."