Biosecurity New Zealand is launching a national awareness campaign around walllaby eradication.

Wallaby populations are continuing to grow in Aotearoa, including the dama wallaby in Rotorua, prompting the launch of the first nationwide predator-free awareness campaign.

The Tipu Mātoro: Wallaby-free Aotearoa campaign launched this summer highlights the damage the animals do to the environment and asks New Zealanders to report any wallaby sightings to help stop the spread of these pests and knock down their growing populations.

Biosecurity New Zealand’s director of response John Walsh said in a written statement the awareness campaign was part of the Tipu Mātoro: Wallaby-free Aotearoa Programme, which focuses firstly on stopping the spread of wallabies from known areas in the Bay of Plenty/Waikato and in South Canterbury/North Otago.

“Wallabies silently prey on the futures of our forests and farms,” Walsh said in the statement.

“We are working in partnership with regional councils, local iwi, farmers and landowners through Tipu Mātoro to manage and reduce populations, but we need everyone’s help. Population estimates set wallabies at more than one million, but as they are nocturnal and excellent at hiding, public reports are one of the best ways we can manage the spread.”

Wallabies are being blamed for damaging Rotorua's forest and lakes.





Walsh said with no natural predators, two introduced species in particular were causing millions of dollars’ worth of damage each year - the dama wallaby in Rotorua and Bennett’s wallaby in Canterbury and North Otago.

“If left unchecked, by 2025 wallabies would cost New Zealanders around $84 million a year in damage and over the next 50 years, they could spread through a third of the country,” he said.

“Wallabies graze on bush undergrowth, and, when moving into an area, can quickly decimate new shoot growth, destroying our native species’ habitats and food sources. What was once lush forest understories turn into barren wastelands, meaning that in the coming years, our native bush won’t regenerate.

“And their impacts are felt beyond our native bush. They compete with livestock for food, damage fences, foul up pastures preventing them from being a food source, eat planted forest seedlings and contribute to erosion and poor water quality.

By targeting populations outside the containment zones in Bay of Plenty/Waikato and South Canterbury/North Otago and following up on reported wallaby sightings, the programme can prevent new populations establishing elsewhere in Aotearoa, Walsh said.

He also said the programme was also involved undertaking the significant research required to further understand wallaby behaviour in the New Zealand environment, supporting effective containment and control.

Walsh urged anyone who spotted a wallaby to “please do your bit and report it” online at www.reportwallabies.nz.

