Shopping trolleys at Rotorua's Kmart now cost a refundable bond of 50c to use. Photo / Kelly Makiha
Shoppers at Rotorua’s Kmart are among the first in the country to be charged a 50c bond to use trolleys.
The move, which mirrors Australian Kmart outlets, is designed to ensure people do not steal trolleys.
A sign at the store indicated the 50c would be returned when shoppers leftthe store.
Kmart has yet to respond to the Rotorua Daily Post’s request for comment, but a staff member, who would not be named, said Rotorua was one of the first to get the deposit system.
The staff member said the issue of shopping trolleys going missing was a major one in Rotorua, and was evident last Christmas Eve when the store ran out of trolleys and had to have more sent down from Auckland.
The Rotorua Daily Post visited Kmart and spoke to shoppers about how they felt about the new initiative.
Most said they did not mind, some saying they had travelled overseas, where it was a common practice.
Rotorua shopper Vikki Wharerau said it was a sad state of affairs that people were stealing trolleys.
She said the new practice at Kmart did not bother her too much and she had seen it in Australia.
“I didn’t mind, but just having the 50 cents is a bit hit and miss.”
Kmart’s new trolley system was the subject of a post on a Rotorua social media page for mothers.
Most of the commenters said it was about time and was a good way to stop people from leaving trolleys all over the central city.
“Kmart has to pay a considerable amount of money when trolleys are found dumped. So let’s all stop moaning about paying 50 cents to use them. Unfortunately, many have ruined it for others,” one wrote.
Another was less impressed, saying: “I’m keen to protest this lol. I only use a trolley for my kids ... What has this world come to where u [sic] have to pay to use a trolley to fill it up to BUY their stuff?”
The new system comes after the Rotorua Lakes Council adopted new bylaws in August aimed at improving tidiness and safety in the city centre.