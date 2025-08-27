Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Rotorua Lakes Council adopts bylaw to tackle shopping trolley problem

By
Local Democracy Reporter, Rotorua·Rotorua Daily Post·
3 mins to read

A ditched supermarket trolley in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

A ditched supermarket trolley in Rotorua. Photo / NZME

Rotorua Lakes Council has approved a bundle of new bylaws aimed at improving tidiness and safety in the city centre, after a debate over who should pay to collect abandoned shopping trollies.

The decision at Wednesday’s council meeting followed a review of inner-city safety policies and bylaws.

The new

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save