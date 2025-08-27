The same bylaw included updates to discourage littering at donation points and to tighten rules around collecting and transporting commercial waste.
Councillors also discussed an expanded traffic amendment to remove unsafe begging, a general bylaw requiring city centre building owners to maintain safe verandas and an update to the policy on dangerous buildings to align with recent national guidance.
The expanded traffic bylaw was adopted unanimously and followed community complaints about behaviour in the city centre.
A general bylaw introducing requirements for building owners in the city centre to keep verandas safe and maintained also passed.
Council staff highlighted the case of two 4WD vehicles propping up a city structure last year as an example of the problem.
An update to the Dangerous, Affected and Insanitary Buildings Policy 2025 was also adopted unanimously.
The new traffic, general and dangerous buildings rules will take effect on September 1, while those for shopping trollies and waste management would be actioned from October.
