Kiwifruit orchards are a large employer in the Te Teko area. Photo / NZME

Police are investigating an incident in which 150 gold kiwifruit vines were cut at an orchard in Te Teko.

The incident happened sometime between October 24 and 26, police said in a statement today.

Te Teko rural liaison officer, Constable Wayne Lawrence said the damage caused to the vines had set the vines back three years before they were able to be harvested again.

The financial cost through loss of income and ongoing cost to repair the vines is also extremely high, to the point where the victim may never recoup what has been lost, Lawrence said.

“This is a mindless act, which has not only caused the victim a financial loss but also a considerable amount of emotional harm.

“Kiwifruit orchards are a large employer in the Te Teko area, so it also affects employment and investment in the community,” he said.

Police want the public to report any suspicious behaviour, and make all attempts to make their properties as secure as they can, by installing CCTV, gate sensors and good secure storage.

Police are asking for any information leading to who is responsible.