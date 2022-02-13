The scene of the ram-raid at the Kawaha Point Dairy. Photo / Ben Fraser

The people responsible for driving a car through the front door of a Rotorua dairy are still on the run.

Police have confirmed no arrests have yet been made following the ram-raid of Kawaha Point Dairy in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Five people took just one minute and 10 seconds to drive a car through the front door of the dairy stealing cash and a till.

The incident happened at the dairy, on Kawaha Point Rd near the intersection with Fairy Springs Rd about 3.40am.

Security camera footage from the dairy, which is with police, shows five people arrived in two cars, one a Subaru and the other a Mazda. The offenders drove through the roller doors in the Subaru, ran inside and grabbed cash and a till and tried to open a cigarette machine.

The alarms were sounding and they left in the Mazda vehicle one minute and 10 seconds later.

Police searched the Subaru vehicle left at the scene and the Mazda was found abandoned in the Koutu area.

Police said they received information to indicate those involved had stolen another vehicle nearby and fled the area.