Kauria Te Moana programme equips kids with water safety skills

Local children putting their swimming skills into practice. Photo / Kurt Matthew's Photography

Children have learned potentially lifesaving skills thanks to an open water safety skills programme.

The Kauria Te Moana programme aimed to help young people learn open water safety skills which they could then put into practice at the Banana Boat OceanKids event at Tikitapu (Blue Lake) last weekend.

The programme was free and for 7- to 10-year-old Rotorua children who applied.

It included teaching local children open water swimming and safety skills at a pool clinic at the newly-renovated Rotorua Aquatic Centre and an open water clinic at Lake Okareka on March 13.

The kids then put those skills to good use at the Banana Boat OceanKids event at Tikitapu (Blue Lake) last Saturday.

All children accepted to the programme received free entry to the OceanKids 100m or 200m swim, which was part of the Legend of the Lake, run by Quantum Events and part of the NZ Ocean Swim Series.

Quantum Events owner Scott Rice says the clinics went really well.

"We used the new, refurbished outdoor pool at the Aquatic Centre which was lovely.

"We split the children into age groups and they move around five different pods."

The pods included both the basics and open water-based safety skills.

"The open water skills were designed to help them have a more comfortable and faster open water swimming experience."

Almost 70 children took part.

Scott says although it was quite a cold morning, once the children warmed up and were in the pool doing activities, they had fun.

"I think all the parents were really happy to have that opportunity at no cost and right on their doorstep.

"A lot of parents said they thought it was a valuable thing for the community and their children to learn."

Scott says at the OceanKids event the children did really well, and they chose between a 100m or 200m swim.

Those who attended the clinics got both a finisher's medal from the event and a certificate for completing the clinics.

"There was one boy who struggled early on in the clinic but did well and did great at the Banana Boat OceanKids.

"I saw the faces of his parents and they were really proud of him."

He says it is things like this that are special to see, and confidence is half the battle.

"In Rotorua there are a lot of rivers and lakes and the community spends a reasonable amount of time around them.

"It's important to try to get young people to learn these skills so they can look after themselves if in a situation where they need to.

"I think it's really important we spend more time learning skills in open water.

"Congratulations to all the kids that took part and to their parents' support in enrolling."