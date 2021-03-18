Rotorua can highlight water safety importance sharing stories

Regional water safety strategy manager Dave White. Photo / Supplied

The saying goes that 'sharing is caring' - and the community is being encouraged to share their experiences and learnings around water safety with each other.

Regional water safety strategy manager Dave White says improving water safety in our community comes down to awareness and education.

"By sharing your experiences with your peers it helps highlight just how quickly things can go wrong, and encourages people to change their attitudes and behaviours towards being water safe.

"Those close to you will be more likely to listen and learn from your experiences."

Dave says water safety is something you should think about when in, on and around our waters.

"Here in the Bay, we're blessed to have so many avenues of water – from coastal to inland fresh water, we have everything and they all pose their own individual risks.

"Being aware of these risks and planning accordingly is what will ensure you and your family stay safe."

No one ever expects things to go wrong, he says.

"The best thing you can do is be prepared – take two forms of waterproof communication, let someone know where you're going and when they can expect you back, wear a lifejacket, and know your limits."

He says being water safe doesn't mean you have to stop taking part in water-based activity, it just means you need to think about the potential dangers and be better prepared.

"A few minutes to ensure you're prepared is a small price to pay to ensure the safety of yourself and whānau."

Rotorua's Amy McMahon shares her story

I was on holiday in Byron Bay, Australia, with a bunch of girlfriends and we went to a surf beach for the day.

This beach doesn't have flags or an SLSC, but there is a council lifeguard.

It was a beautiful hot day and we all went for a swim.

I got caught in a rip and quickly lost sight of the girls. It was scary at first. I considered staying in the rip and yelling out for a surfer.

I lost sight of land in the washing machine swell, but calmed when I found it and started to swim out of the rip.

I'm a strong swimmer but it was tough and took a while.

Once I got out I was walking back on to shore and the solo lifeguard ran after me (about 15m, with board in tow), coming to warn me about the rip, too late to rescue me.



This was the first and only time I've been caught in a rip.

I have a heavy aquatic background - competitive swimmer, Learn to Swim teacher, LTS supervisor, surf lifesaver, pool lifeguard, pool director.

Even as a strong swimmer I did panic when I couldn't see surfers or land, so it would be so scary for people without my knowledge/confidence.

It highlighted how valuable my knowledge was to be able to get out of a rip, how important it is for people to know how to be safe in and around water, and the power of knowing what to do if someone/themselves are in danger.

We're doing our young people a disservice by just teaching them how to swim up and down a pool 'fast'. Water safety is a life-long and life-saving skill.

- If you have any questions or stories of your own you would like to share, contact Dave White, DavidW@sportbop.co.nz