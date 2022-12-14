The Devon St view of the new Kāinga Ora homes. Photo / Supplied

It’s been a “small win” for fighting Glenholme residents who have convinced Kāinga Ora to build fewer homes on an empty section on Devon St.

But locals says they are less worried about the type of housing and more concerned about the people who will be in them.

Kāinga Ora revealed its revised housing plans for 54 Devon St at a community drop-in session held at Arawa Park Hotel on Wednesday. The new plans show the government agency will no longer build six two-storey homes but will now build three two-bedroom single-storey homes.

The front view of two of the homes. Photo / Supplied

The plans show the homes will have gardens, fencing, will be fully insulated with double glazing, carpets and curtains and a single car park.

Residents spoken to by the Rotorua Daily Post at the session said they were pleased Kāinga Ora had listened and reduced the number of houses on the 1280sq m site, which it had paid $650,000 for.

Save Glenholme Group - which organised public meetings around the issue - spokeswoman Hozumi Daiya said the group could look at it as a “small win”.

“Three [homes] is good, I wanted two but it’s the tenants that is the problem.”

One man, who didn’t want to be named, said Kāinga Ora “didn’t have a good track record as a landlord” and people were “dead frightened” to have Kāinga Ora tenants as neighbours.

Geraldine Thomas attended the community drop-in session. Photo / Mead Norton

Geraldine Thomas from Lynmore said she went to the session because she owned a rental property in Glenholme.

“They [the plans] all look very glossy and nice but whether or not that is a reality I don’t know.”

Glenholme resident Sue Wilkie said given the geothermal nature of the area it was probably wise to only build one level.

“Three two-bedroom homes is a massive scale back from what was proposed.”

She liked the idea of the drop-in session but said it perhaps should have been done first.

“It might have allayed some of the fears and pacified some people. I spoke to two Kāinga Ora people today and my questions were answered. Knowledge is key and information is key.”

Her only concern was one car park and the potential to have other cars parking on the street, creating congestion on the busy Devon St.

The site plans for the three single-storey homes on Devon St. Photo / Supplied

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy talked to those who went through the drop-in session offering more information when needed.

He said the plans were scaled back in size given the residents’ feedback.

In response to concerns about tenants’ behaviour, he said a vast majority of Kāinga Ora’s tenants lived well in their homes.

“It is a bit of a fallacy that none of them live well. A majority of them love living in a warm, dry home and are really good community members.”

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy. Photo / Andrew Warner

An information poster said the homes would be for those most in need and would take into account location to work, family, schooling and other factors.

An information poster at the drop-in session said Kāinga Ora always considered the wellbeing of both the customer and the community.

“We want to work alongside communities to help build thriving, sustainable and inclusive communities.

Geraldine Thomas looks through the information at the drop-in session about 54 Devon St.

It outlined its approach to disruptive behaviour, saying it also tried to improve the lives of customers.

“We have almost 200,00 Kāinga Ora customers - most of whom live well in their homes, are good neighbours and members of their community. However, when problems arise, we take complaints seriously and work hard to achieve an outcome that works for everyone.”

It said action would be taken against those who displayed extreme behaviour.

Kāinga Ora first notified residents earlier in the year with a mail drop that said it had bought the section and intended to build six two-storey homes.

Three public meetings have been held since, including the latest on November 28 which attracted more than 400 people. Toy attended the third meeting to hear residents’ concerns.

The empty section at 54 Devon St. Photo / Andrew Warner



























