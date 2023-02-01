What the new houses on Quartz Ave will look like.

Pukehangi residents wanting to hear the latest on three Kāinga Ora developments that will collectively bring 60 new houses to the area are being invited to a community drop-in session in two weeks.

There are three major public housing building developments happening in the suburb that will see new residents moving in from the middle of the year.

They include Quartz Ave (formerly Collie Dr), which will have 42 new homes, Gem St, which will have 10 new homes, and Roger St, which will have eight new homes.

A letter drop has been done in Pukehangi inviting residents to a community drop-in session on February 15 at Aorangi School Hall between 2.30pm and 5.30pm.

The builds are part of Kāinga Ora’s building programme in Rotorua, which it says has 300 homes either under way or in the planning stages.

The major development at Quartz Ave sees the first of new homes being delivered now. Similar to the Ranolf St and Malfroy Rd development, they have been built off-site and trucked in. They include two, three and four-bedroom homes which will continue to be delivered each week until the middle of the year.

Kāinga Ora’s information letter to Pukehangi residents said once the homes were delivered, they would be placed on foundations and connected to services. Porches and decks would then be built and landscaping and planting finished.

The first homes are expected to be ready from the middle of the year.

The 10 homes to replace four older Kāinga Ora homes from 25 to 31 Gem St will be two storeys high and will be a mix of nine three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom home.

Neighbours have previously told the Rotorua Daily Post they weren’t happy they hadn’t been consulted about the design of the homes and had concerns two-storey homes would block their privacy and sunlight.

They were also concerned about the number of people who would be living in the smaller area with less green space.

Kāinga Ora said all homes would have double glazing, carpets and curtains, and would be warmer, drier and more energy-efficient.

They would all have two allocated off-street parking spots. Retaining the existing trees on the corner of Gem and Emerald Sts is being proposed.

What a new Gem St social housing development will look like.

Those living in the existing homes had been moved to other public homes when they were found. The existing homes would soon be demolished and, subject to consents, building was expected in the middle of this year, with completion expected in late 2024.

What new public homes on Roger St will look like. Photo / Supplied

The eight new homes from 37 to 41 Roger St included five two-bedroom homes, two three-bedroom homes and one four-bedroom home, and were on track for completion in the middle of the year, the information letter said.

A community open day to celebrate their completion was being planned for later in the year.

The information letter reiterated Kāinga Ora would match all new homes to people and families on the Housing Register.

“These would be their long-term homes, with priority given to those in greatest need of a home, and considering location due to work, whānau, education and other factors,” the letter said.

It remains Government policy that new homes are given to those most in need, and they don’t necessarily have to be originally from Rotorua.