The site where Kāinga Ora plans to build new homes on Devon St. Photo / Andrew Warner

Glenholme residents fighting plans to build social housing homes on a vacant piece of land on Devon St will get to meet face-to-face with Kāinga Ora representatives at a public meeting next week.

Kāinga Ora originally declined to meet with locals when requested but has since changed its mind and will attend a public meeting on Monday next week at 5.30pm at the Arawa Bowling Club on Lytton St in Rotorua.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy said he was now “more than happy” to meet with neighbours and the wider community to hear people’s views and answer questions.

Kāinga Ora Bay of Plenty regional director Darren Toy. Photo / Supplied

The residents are opposed to Kāinga Ora’s plans to build six two-storey homes at 54 Devon St, a 1280sq m site the government department bought for $650,000.

The plan includes building up to four two-bedroom terrace homes and two three-bedroom duplexes as part of Kāinga Ora’s wider plan to quickly build more homes to help improve the dire housing shortage in the city.

Kāinga Ora has previously said the homes on Devon St would be fully insulated and energy efficient with double glazing and it would match the homes to people on the Ministry of Social Development’s housing register.

Kāinga Ora was invited to the residents’ first meeting on November 7 but told the Rotorua Daily Post at the time it would not attend because it didn’t have any updated information to share other than what was circulated in a letter drop in July.

A second public meeting was held on November 14 but Kāinga Ora didn’t attend, instead agreeing to meet earlier in the day with three Rotorua Lakes Councillors, resident Hozumi Daiya and resident spokesman Raj Kumar.

Daiya, who has been organising the residents’ meetings, said Toy agreed to attend next week’s public meeting. She encouraged any members of the public to also attend.

Daiya said if they were unable to stop the development, the next best thing was to put some controls in place to help ease the minds of locals, including asking if fewer houses could be built, ensuring separate titles to allow others to buy them in future and only allowing the elderly or those with disabilities the right to the homes.

Toy told the Rotorua Daily Post, in response to questions, last week’s meeting with the representatives was positive.

“I agreed to attend a wider community meeting next week where I look forward to hearing others’ views as well as responding to queries. As planned, and in line with our usual engagement approach, we’ll also be holding our own community information session in December once we have more information to share about plans for this site.”

When asked why he was prepared to meet with residents now, Toy said: “While we didn’t have anything new to share around development options being investigated for this site, having returned from leave I was more than happy to meet with this neighbour (Hozumi), and with the wider community next week, to hear people’s views and answer questions.”

He said Kāinga Ora was always interested to hear from communities about their plans.

“We’re also keen to foster ongoing relationships as part of helping to build a strong and connected community.”

When asked if it was possible to change the plans and have fewer houses on the site, he said a range of options for the number and height of the homes was being investigated, with at least three homes being explored.

He said it wasn’t possible for residents to have a say on who would get the homes.

“Decisions around who would live in these homes are made by our specialist placement team, taking into account those most in need of a home, and considering location due to work, family, education and other factors. We’re always mindful of the wellbeing of both our customers and the community around them, while meeting the fundamental need of housing for hundreds of thousands of New Zealanders.”

For more details about Monday’s public meeting at Arawa Bowling Club, email save_glenholme@xtra.co.nz.