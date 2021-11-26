Difficulty working with whānau through a lacking system bring programmes written for Māori by Māori to see greater outcomes.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

Kua whakaara ake tētehi kaupapa whakaora i te hunga māuiui-ā-hinengaro, i te hunga mate warawara nei ki roto o Te Arawa ki Tuwharetoa.

Ko te rerekētanga he kaupapa i pupū ake ai i te hunga kai te kaha hīkoia ngā huarahi o te pōuri me te taumaha me te kōinga matua kia noho taurite ai te Māori ki te pae o te kiritea, ka rua, kia eke katoa ngā māuiui ki te tihi o te hauora.

Ko ngā whāinga o te kaupapa mahi tahi nei ko te:

1. Titiro ki ngā kaupapa e whakamahia ana e ngā whare hauora, ka rua, tātāria ēnei kaupapa, tīpakohia ngā painga i ēnei kaupapa kia kite ai me pēwhea e taea ai te whakahonohono i ngā painga katoa, hai whakatu kaupapa whakawhanake i te hauora o te tini ngerongero.

2. Whakatūāpapangia kia tika ai te waihanga kaupapa ā rohe hou nei.

Ko te whakaū i tēnei kaupapa ki roto i te kaupapa Te Ara Tauwhirotanga tētehi whāinga nui hoki. He kaupapa hauora nā te Lakes DHB a Te Ara Tauwhirotanga e aro kaha atu ai ki ngā pou o te ao Māori pēnei i te tikanga, te taiao me te tangata.

I hua katoa mai ēnei pou i ngā hui mātōtoru i kawea nei e Lakes DHB. Ka rima mārama ēnei huihuinga tahi me te iwi, ngā whānau, me ngā whare hauora katoa o Te Arawa.

Kai te ngutu o te waha tēnei waka hou e whakahuri ai ētehi o ngā kaupapa kai te mahia ki te ao hauora.

Ko te hiahia kia whakatōkia Te Ara Tauwhirotanga me te whakaū hoki ngā whakaaro i puta mai i te kaupapa He Ara Oranga.

Nō reira te pātai, ko wai mā ēnei tangata kai te kawea nā i tēnei kaupapa hou? Ko Nikora Mihinui rāua ko Raimona Inia i tō rāua kamupene a Te Mau Aroha Incorporated, rātou ko Ripeka (Rebecca) Ripia, koia te pou whakahaere o Te Ara Tauwhirotanga, ko Marlane Sherborne koia te pou whakahaere.

Kua whakaara ake hoki tētehi kāhui whakahaere e kīa nei ko Ngā Pou Matua. Ko Candy Cookson-Cox rātou ko Mapihi Raharuhi, ko Matetu Mihinui, ko Tania Te Akau, ko Tame Malcolm, ko Heeni Morehu, ko Jordana Bealing, ko Michelle Simpson, ko Peti Deed, ko Miria Kalman, ko Wi Te Tau Huata, ko Sonja Quan, ko Belinda Walker, ko Russell Ihaka, ko Parewahaika Harris.

Kua wāhia tēnei kaupapa ki ngā wāhanga e whai ake nei. I te Akuwhata kua pahemo atu i tukuna atu tētehi wea, ko ngā whakautu o te wea ka whakaemihia hai puna whakaaro ko te nuinga o ngā whakaaro e mea ana, ka pai ake mēnā ka wānanga ngā tangata, kia kāua hoki e nui ake i te kotahi tekau o ngā tangata.

I tīmataria ngā wānanga i te Oketopa ka oti a te Tīhema i tēnei taha tonu o te kaupeka nei. Ka oti ana ngā wānanga, ka whakakaohia ngā hua o ngā wānanga hai titiro mā Ngā Pou Matua, ara te kāhui whakahaere. Mā rātou e tīpako atu ngā tino whakaaro teitei hai kaupapa hai whakauru atu ai ki ngā whare hauora. Ko ngā pou-mahi kawe i ēnei kaupapa hou ka tāti a te ihu o te tau hou.

Te Arawa Whānau Ora (mai i te taha māui) Ngaire Muir, Emma Pore, Ross Wesche, Te Oha Hancock, Kiaani Witana, Brooke Aramoana-Arlidge, Corrina Kohu, Lorraine Hall. Whakaahua / Homaitanga

Na te Manatū Hauora tēnei kaupapa i tautoko mai. Hai tā Nikora Mihinui,

"Kia Māori ake tēnei kaupapa kua whakapiri atu mātou ki te pā o Te Whakarewarewa hai kāinga manaaki i a tātou wānanga haere ake nei, haere ake nei – ko te pūtake o tēnei whakaaro kia kuhu mai ngā tangata ki te ao Māori e mārama kehokeho ai te wairua o ngā tangata ki te puku o te kaupapa".

Hai tā Ngaire Muri, he pou mahi nā Te Arawa Whānau Ora; "He whakamihi nāku – ka nui te mihi atu ki a kotou na kotou te reo karanga ki a mātou tokoiti o Te Arawa Whānau Ora ki a takahia ngā whenua kura nei. Ka nui te whakamihi i roto i taku ngākau i taku noho itiiti nei ki te pā o Te Whakarewarewa ko te whakarauora me te whakapiki i te wairua o tātou te iwi te pūtake. Ka nui rawa atu ngā matahao e whakararu nei i a tātou e mahi tonu nei me te whānau i roto hoki i tētehi kaupapa mahi ehara i a tātou – ka nui te tūmanakohia kia whakarewa ai ētehi kaupapa Māori nā te Māori ake e puta ai tātou i te Korokoro o te Parata".

Nau mai whakatata mai e ngā karanga hapū katoa o te hāpori ki tēnei haerenga, e te tī, e te tā tēnā rā kotou katoa.

English Translation

A project to transform mental health and addiction services for Te Arawa ki Tuwharetoa has just launched.

Designed and built by whānau working in the field, it is the opportunity to improve equity for Māori and enhance population wellbeing.

The Collaborate Design work will:

1. Identify what needs to change to deliver a local mental health and addiction system that is readily available, equitable and responsive to people's needs and preferences.

Develop a shared understanding and ownership of the changes needed and identify the highest priority changes for rapid action.

2. Lay the groundwork for local transformation.

This work continues on from the work already done to begin implementing Te Ara Tauwhirotanga, the Lakes DHB model of care. Te Ara Tauwhirotanga identified our central Tikanga (values), the ideal Taiao (environment), and the importance of Tangata (people) in the design and delivery of services through a five-month consultation with local services, Iwi, service users and whānau.

This project takes us a step further towards making practical changes to existing services to implement Te Ara Tauwhirotanga as well as to deliver on the recommendations of He Ara Oranga.

Te Ohu (the project team) comprises Nikora Mihinui & Raimona Inia (Te Mau Aroha Incorporated), Marlane Sherborne (Consumer Advisor) and Rebecca Ripia (Te Ara Tauwhirotanga Project Manager).

Ngā Pou Matua (the governing group) is Candy Cookson-Cox, Mapihi Raharuhi, Matetu Mihinui, Tania Te Akau, Tame Malcolm, Heeni Morehu, Jordana Bealing, Michelle Simpson, Peti Deed, Miria Kalman, Wi Te Tau Huata, Sonja Quan, Belinda Walker, Russell Ihaka and Parewahaika Harris.

The project will be conducted in stages.

A survey in August indicated that the ideal workshops would be groups of 10 people or less, wānanga/ brainstorm style, and groups within a service's own work group.

Te Ohu (the project team) Marlane Sherborne, Rebecca Ripia and Nikora Mihinui. Photo / Supplied

Wānanga and brainstorming with key stakeholders will take place from October to December 2021. Te Ohu will present the key findings from wānanga/brainstorm to Ngā Pou Matua who will then agree on the main priorities. These will be designed into projects for implementation into existing services.

Implementation staff will be taken on board early next year.

The initial project plan was endorsed and supported by Ministry of Health.

"To bring this project to life, we have engaged with Whakarewarewa Māori village to host the wānanga," said Nikora. "This enables the attendees to experience the essence of the project."

Ngaire Muir from Te Arawa Whānau Ora said: "A huge mihi out to you, Raimona and Co. for inviting a small part of our Te Arawa whānau Ora whānau to the beautiful Whakarewarewa village. We were privileged to have a guided tour before the discussion around improving our people's health and who, what, when and how a better system that may achieve this outcome.

"There is always difficulty working with our whānau through a system not written for us so it would be great to see programmes written for Māori by Māori and to see some greater outcomes," Ngaire said.