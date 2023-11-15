Kāhu ki Rotorua: Growing te reo Māori from within

This is about creating a meaningful relationship between you and Te Reo Māori.

Ko Te Hūnuku whare āhuru mōwai

Nō Te Arawa, nō Tainui me Takitimu a Ahenata-May Daniels. Nāna hoki te kamupene a Te Hūnuku. He whare whakapakari i te reo Māori. Mātua he kauawhiawhi, he poipoi hoki i te hunga kātahi nei ka tahuri mai ki te reo, ka rua, he poipoi i te hunga e noho taumaha ana i ngā tāmitanga o whakaaro kē atu ki tō rātou hiahia kia kōrerongia tō tātou reo rangatira.

E ai ki a Ahenata, ko te taotūtanga e kōrerongia nei e tatou ko ngā tūkinotanga ki te reo. Ki te kore tātou e whakaora i ngā taotūtanga ka heke iho taua mamaetanga ki ngā whakatupuranga . Ko te haukoti i taua mamaetanga te oranga e kaha tū ai anō tātou te tangata me te reo taketake o tēnei whenua.

‘He mātanga haumaru te reo Māori a Ahenata otīā ko tana kamupene a Te Hūnuku. He wāhi tuku hara ki te papa ātea e mā ai ngā taumahatanga. Mā te hunga e tae ai ki tēnei kaupapa ngā rautaki e whakarite, hai amo i tā rātou haerenga kia pakari ai tō rātou reo rangatira.

E ai hoki ki ngā mahi rangahau kia kotahi anake te whakatupuranga e ngoikore ana ki te kawe i te reo taketake o te iwi, e piroku kau te ahi hahana. Whaihoki kia toru rawa ngā whakatupuranga e toutouhia ana te ahi kātahi ka hahana anō ai te reo pakēpakē.

henata-May Daniels, Te kaiwhakatō te hāpai ō, consultant & Facilitator of Te Hūnuku.

Ko te āhuatanga o te ako reo ināianei, he mea whakahoki i te kura ngaro ki te tangata. Ko te mea kē ki ahau, tāku ki ngā tauira - kai roto i a koe te reo e noho puku ana, ehara i te mea i ngaro i a koe. Ko te painga o Te Hūnuku he wāhi ngāwari e noho hāneanea ai te tangata, he haupuaroaro tāpiki, he haupuaroaro haohao hoki e hauora ai te wairua o te tangata. Ko tōna rite me he kakano, mā te āta poipoi me te āta tiaki e wani ai te hua mīere’.

Kua nanakia te roa a Ahenata-May e pouwhakaako reo Māori ana, nā reira he mōhio nōna ki ngā huarahi huhua o te tangata hiahia ki te ako me te hunga kua hāmenetia. He mea nui tēnei ka whakatahangia e ētehi o ngā mahita ki roto ki ngā wānanga reo.

Hai tāna hoki ehara i te mea ko te arero, me te reo anake o te tangata e rere wawara ai te reo o te wairua, engari ko te tūhonotanga o te arero ki te reo, ko te reo ki te hinengaro, ā, ko te ngākau ki te hinengaro hoki. “Ehara i te mea kai te noho noa te tangata ki te ako reo – ehara! Ko te tupu matomato o ngā kare-ā-roto o te tangata e puawai ai te tī whanake. He marae, he whare mahana, he whare kōrero, he whare manaaki nō reira kai aku rangatira nau mai haere mai, tahuti mai”.

English Translation

Te Hūnuku, founded by Ahenata-May Daniels (Te Arawa, Tainui, Takitimu), is dedicated to bridging a critical gap in the revitalisation of te reo Māori.

It places equal emphasis on language revival and supporting learners in navigating their language trauma and anxiety.

Duran defines historical trauma as a soul wound that, without healing, can transfer across generations indefinitely. Interventions acknowledging and validating this trauma are crucial for individual and collective soul healing.

“Te Hūnuku serves as a language therapy space for te reo Māori, providing learners with a haven to unpack, reflect, and release language trauma.

“Participants create a preparation plan, supporting their journey to grow their own Whare Reo within themselves.

“Research shows that it takes one generation to lose te reo Māori and three generations to get it back.

In our efforts to learn te reo Māori, we’ve been conditioned to view it as a process of ‘taking back’ what was lost. The truth is you don’t need to take back what’s already within you.

Te Hūnuku challenges the conventional mindset by offering a space to unpack, analyse, reflect, release, heal, and revitalise. This is a rongoā that you must nurture and care for, much like a plant growing in the garden, she explains.

Ko Waikareao te wai whakaora.

Drawing on her decade-long experience as a kaiako and have had to navigate her own way through darkness, Ahenata-May recognises that emotional, spiritual and psychological aspects are often overlooked in language learning.

“While I don’t dismiss our reo Māori institutions, some tauira are left with insecurities not knowing how to address them and not fully comprehending the emotions they’re navigating.

“The acquisition of language is not enough.

“Te Hūnuku is here to hold a space for anyone who is ready to listen within. Connecting to the spiritual world through the language of the gods. This is about creating a meaningful relationship between you and Te Reo Māori, so it may be sustainable in depth for your generations to come,” says Ahenata-May.

She adds that this coaching space seeks to redefine the narrative around learning te reo Māori, emphasizing a profound connection within the mind. “It’s not just about learning the language – it’s about growing your relationship with Te Ao Māori and using te reo Māori as a healing language for the world.

“It’s a safe coaching space created together that validates both known and unknown trauma, fostering healing and sustainable language practices” she says.

Ahenata-May offers one-on-one coaching, facilitation of any size groups and consultancy.











