Jo Raphael: Brainless, scumbag looters soaking up precious police time

Mud now cakes the Esk Valley, showing the extent of floodwaters during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ / Sally Murphy

OPINION:

Times of adversity and human suffering can bring out the very best in people.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastating blow to the Hawke’s Bay region, I’ve read and heard stories of amazing heroism, selflessness and brute effort, just to ease the hardship of others.

Chance Wharekawa was brought to the Flaxmere Community Centre after he cycled for two hours in knee-deep water before helping his partner out of quickly rising floodwaters in Pakowhai.

Darryl Grant found his sister-in-law’s dog Lucy in their home on Brookfields Rd in Pakowhai, after Cyclone Gabrielle hit on Tuesday.

Despite the floodwaters reaching up to six metres at their peak, 10-year-old Lucy was found alive and well.

A trio of “Māori boys” who heard their family was taking refuge from floodwaters on the roof of their home took matters into their own hands. They took a friend’s boat and, after rescuing their whānau, they then navigated their way around Esk Valley picking up stranded strangers and ferrying them to safety.

New Zealand Defence Force helicopter pilots, rescue services and private operators plucked up to 400 people and brought them to safety last week.

Our local aero clubs in Rotorua and Tauranga sprang into action and flew down much-needed items to cyclone victims.

These, and many others’ actions, must be acknowledged, and I’m sure in the fullness of time they will be.

It’s also heartwarming to learn that a relief concert has been organised to raise funds for the Red Cross, which will make sure people will get the help they desperately need.

Bay locals Tiki Taane and L.A.B. will play, along with Neil Finn, Lorde and other stars.

It’s times like these that make me proud to be a Kiwi. Everybody helping everybody.

However, on the flip side, what I read this week made me sick to my stomach.

Low-lifes have decided that stealing from cyclone victims is a great idea.

These brainless, deplorable idiots are wasting the time and energy of the authorities, whose focus should rightly be on supporting cyclone victims - not chasing after opportunistic thieves.

Not to mention the added stress they are putting on these people.

One Hawke’s Bay village has resorted to blockades after they found themselves under threat from looters.

The Napier Golf Club wasn’t even safe. Thieves took “whatever was left undestroyed” by the cyclone.

It’s disgusting.

It frustrates me having to call for these scumbags to be made accountable as it just sucks up precious resources, but it must be done.

They must be made to see the impact of their actions.