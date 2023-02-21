Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Jo Raphael: Brainless, scumbag looters soaking up precious police time

Jo Raphael
By
3 mins to read
Mud now cakes the Esk Valley, showing the extent of floodwaters during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ / Sally Murphy

Mud now cakes the Esk Valley, showing the extent of floodwaters during Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / RNZ / Sally Murphy

OPINION:

Times of adversity and human suffering can bring out the very best in people.

In the aftermath of Cyclone Gabrielle’s devastating blow to the Hawke’s Bay region, I’ve read and heard stories of amazing

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post