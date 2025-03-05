Taking a tumble right on the finish line, his teammate Richie Rude still managed to hold onto silver while Tyler Waite, one of New Zealand’s most promising young riders, delivered a blistering run to clinch third, proving he’s a serious contender this season after putting down the second fastest run time at the Redemption Downhill earlier this season.
Gilchrist showed no signs of slowing down after securing his 2024 King of Crankworx title and backing it up with a win at Crankworx Summer Series Christchurch earlier this year.
With one day down, the action is only heating up, with some of the biggest events of the festival still to come.
The Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, was moved to tonight due to high winds.
Ensuring rider safety and fair competition, event organisers made the call to postpone until conditions improved.
On Friday, the Pump Track Challenge takes place under the lights while the RockShox Kārearea Downhill on a fresh course will challenge riders as they make their way down the most technical and demanding tracks on Saturday.
The festival culminates in Super Sunday with crowd-pleaser Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in the morning, and the Specialised Dual Slalom in the afternoon, debuting a brand-new, ultra-challenging course designed to push riders to their limits.