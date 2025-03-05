The U.S. steps back on Ukraine intelligence aid, Auckland fire continues, and nursing training sees a boost.

Crankworx Rotorua has kicked off with a local rider standing at the top of the podium in the event’s opening race.

Rotorua’s Jenna Hastings won the gold medal in the AirDH at Skyline Rotorua under sunny skies on Wednesday with a touch of wind adding an extra challenge to the fast and flowing track.

Hastings continued her momentum after winning the Redemption Downhill at Crankworx Summer Series Christchurch.

Fresh off an injury comeback, Hastings proved she’s back at full strength, taking the win over reigning Queen of Crankworx, Martha Gill, and banked valuable points in her title defence.

Swiss powerhouse Camille Balanche, returning to Crankworx competition for the first time since 2021, made an impressive podium comeback with bronze.