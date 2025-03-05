Advertisement
Jenna Hastings wins Crankworx Rotorua AirDH, tops podium

Rotorua Daily Post
3 mins to read



Crankworx Rotorua has kicked off with a local rider standing at the top of the podium in the event’s opening race.

Rotorua’s Jenna Hastings won the gold medal in the AirDH at Skyline Rotorua under sunny skies on Wednesday with a touch of wind adding an extra challenge to the fast and flowing track.

Hastings continued her momentum after winning the Redemption Downhill at Crankworx Summer Series Christchurch.

Fresh off an injury comeback, Hastings proved she’s back at full strength, taking the win over reigning Queen of Crankworx, Martha Gill, and banked valuable points in her title defence.

Swiss powerhouse Camille Balanche, returning to Crankworx competition for the first time since 2021, made an impressive podium comeback with bronze.

Jenna Hastings at Crankworx Rotorua AirDH. Photo / Clint Trahan
Jenna Hastings at Crankworx Rotorua AirDH. Photo / Clint Trahan

Known for its flowy jumps, high-speed sections and technical features, the AirDH track pushed riders to find the perfect balance between precision and aggression.

Notably, the YETI team delivered a dominant performance in the men’s race, locking out the entire podium, while being represented by Balanche on the women’s side.

Australia’s Ryan Gilchrist took victory in the men’s race for the second year in a row.

Taking a tumble right on the finish line, his teammate Richie Rude still managed to hold onto silver while Tyler Waite, one of New Zealand’s most promising young riders, delivered a blistering run to clinch third, proving he’s a serious contender this season after putting down the second fastest run time at the Redemption Downhill earlier this season.

Gilchrist showed no signs of slowing down after securing his 2024 King of Crankworx title and backing it up with a win at Crankworx Summer Series Christchurch earlier this year.

Ryan Gilchrist at Crankworx Rotorua AirDH. Photo / Clint Trahan
Ryan Gilchrist at Crankworx Rotorua AirDH. Photo / Clint Trahan

With one day down, the action is only heating up, with some of the biggest events of the festival still to come.

The Official New Zealand Whip-Off Championships, originally scheduled for Wednesday night, was moved to tonight due to high winds.

Ensuring rider safety and fair competition, event organisers made the call to postpone until conditions improved.

On Friday, the Pump Track Challenge takes place under the lights while the RockShox Kārearea Downhill on a fresh course will challenge riders as they make their way down the most technical and demanding tracks on Saturday.

The festival culminates in Super Sunday with crowd-pleaser Maxxis Slopestyle in Memory of McGazza in the morning, and the Specialised Dual Slalom in the afternoon, debuting a brand-new, ultra-challenging course designed to push riders to their limits.

Crankworx Rotorua AirDH - Men’s Results

  • Ryan Gilchrist (AUS) - 1:52.451
  • Richie Rude (USA) - 1:53.733
  • Tyler Waite (NZL) - 1:54.166
  • Sam Blenkinsop (NZL) - 1:55.328
  • Tuhoto-Ariki Pene (NZL) - 1:55.557

Crankworx Rotorua AirDH – Women’s Results

  • Jenna Hastings (NZL) - 2:06.654
  • Martha Gill (GBR) - 2:07.275
  • Camille Balanche (SUI) - 2:07.425
  • Laura Smulders (NED) - 2:08.409
  • Caroline Buchanan (AUS) - 2:08.630

Full results here.

