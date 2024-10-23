On October 23, 2021, Butler was taken into the rugged Raukūmara ranges on an unapproved work experience by a contractor of Ngā Whenua Rāhui, a funding programme that sits within the Department of Conservation for projects on Māori land.

It was meant to be an overnight work trial. Butler, who lived a transient lifestyle, was severely mentally unwell at the time.

Butler’s eldest sister Huia Mackley told the Rotorua Daily Post they had learned her brother was not prepared for an overnight excursion and had no food, equipment or appropriate clothing.

Jason Butler went missing three years ago.

Mackley said they learned from the initial police investigation Butler stopped about 100m into the trip through dense and rugged terrain to fill his water bottle up in a creek but the contractor kept walking, calling out to him a few times before carrying on.

Butler, 50, was never seen again. The contractor reported him missing four days later.

Police say their investigation into Butler’s disappearance is ongoing and they have this month conducted fresh inquiries.

Stuff reported in April 2023 Ngā Whenua Rāhui had acknowledged administrative failings. Director Connie Norgate said then that Ngā Whenua Rāhu did not meet best-practice timeframes for notifiying the Department of Conservation’s internal risk management system and WorkSafe. Norgate said this had no bearing on how quickly the search-and-rescue operation began. Contractor monitoring shortcomings had been addressed since the incident.

Police were previously reported as saying “extensive search-and-rescue operations” were suspended in December 2021, following search phases that failed to find Butler.

Mackley said the whānau had laid a complaint with the Independent Police Complaints Authority relating to the police investigation.

Mackley said the whānau had fought for answers for three years and the unveiling of the plaque was a physical symbol that Butler would never be forgotten.

Butler was born in Rotorua and raised in the area until his whānau moved to Australia when he was about 9.

At the age of 24, he was deported back to New Zealand after serving a prison sentence.

Mackley said her brother became transient and, after a rough start in Auckland, made his way to Rotorua, where he stayed for about 15 years. He drifted from place to place and at times slept rough. He fathered 10 children.

With help from whānau, he moved to Ōmāio, near Ōpōtiki, where he lived in a container home on whānau land until his disappearance.

Mackley said while those earlier years living in Ōmāio were happy times for her brother, including reconnecting with his parents and other whānau from Australia, later years were lonely, especially when Covid struck.

His mental health declined to the point at which he was admitted to Whakatāne Hospital under the Mental Health Act. He discharged himself from the hospital days before he went missing.

Mackley said his Australian whānau had unveiled a plaque in Australia, and it was now time to have somewhere in his hometown of Rotorua where his memory could be kept alive.

She said it gave the whānau comfort that he had the graves of his grandparents Bill and Wirihita McGarvey on one side and uncle Hiwi McGarvey on the other.

Mackley said her brother had been alone for so long, but he was now with family in some small way.

“It’s given his mum and dad, hopefully, a lot of comfort, just knowing Jason’s memory is here until we can lay him to rest properly.”

Butler’s uncle, George McGarvey from Rotorua, spoke at the unveiling, saying the plaque would serve as a place to remember Butler until answers could be found.

“No matter what Jason did in his life, we are keeping his memory warm,” McGarvey said.

He described his nephew as a “mischief boy [sic]”.

“But the one thing I will give him is he was a survivor. If you hear us, Jason, walk back through the door. Come back to us.”

What the authorities say

Police said in a media statement the investigation into Butler’s disappearance was ongoing, with a dedicated team assigned to the case.

A scene examination was conducted across October 12 and 13 but police declined to divulge the outcome for operational reasons.

Police said detectives were continuing with inquiries in the Ōmāio area.

“Throughout this three-year investigation, those working on the case have remained utterly committed to understanding what happened to Jason. We continue to liaise with Jason’s family and the coroner’s office as our investigation continues, as well as [engage] with the IPCA.

“Like Jason’s family, we continue to search for answers and our thoughts are with his relatives as they pause to mark the time since Jason went missing.”

A WorkSafe NZ spokesperson said the most important thing was ensuring Butler was found, which was a matter for police. Any health and safety considerations identified by police could be referred to WorkSafe.

The Department of Conservation was approached for comment.

