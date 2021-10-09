'It's bubbling away': Bore at Kuirau Park bursts its steams

There has been some overnight geothermal activity at Kuirau Park. Photo / Supplied

A bore at Kuirau Park has been cordoned off following a surge of geothermal activity overnight.

Rotorua councillor Tania Tapsell said damage to the bore first became apparent yesterday.

''Council staff have monitored the situation throughout the night. Now unfortunately it has spread onto the road.''

''Geothermal water and mud has broken through the road and it's bubbling away.''

Tapsell said council workers were fixing the bore at the moment.

''It's all under control.''

She said unfortunately ''this does happen from time to time due to it be a highly active geo thermal area''.

More to come.