Dr Tim Payn pictured with Dr Heidi Dungey of Scion. Photo / Supplied

Rotorua is encouraged to take some time to appreciate and enjoy the natural treasure of Whakarewarewa Forest on Monday, which marks the International Day of Forests.

The United Nations General Assembly originated the International Day of Forests in 2012 to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of all types of forests.

The theme for 2022 is 'forests and sustainable production and consumption'.

Dr Tim Payn, principal scientist (sustainable forest management) at Scion, says trees are remarkable, renewable resources and that New Zealand is fortunate to have one of the fastest growing sustainable forests in the world.

Scion is the Crown research institute that drives innovation for New Zealand's forestry, wood and biomaterial sectors.

Tim says while there are no specific events planned this year to mark the International Day of Forests, the research undertaken at Scion celebrates forests every day.



"Trees have a powerful potential to be at the heart of a new low-carbon bio-based future for New Zealand - anything that can be made from fossil fuels today can be made from trees in the future.



"Our scientists are working on ways to power our factories from waste wood from forests instead of from gas or coal.

"We're producing liquid fuels from trees so we will be able to replace imported oil and we're proving that our biorefineries of the future can create the world's most sought-after chemicals."

Tim says in Rotorua forests play a very important role.

"Rotorua is the centre of New Zealand's forestry and wood processing industry, and is home not only to Scion's headquarters but also Te Uru Rākau – New Zealand Forest Service and a significant number of organisations devoted to the forestry industry.

"And of course, the magnificent Whakarewarewa Forest is one of the city's natural treasures, offering a range of recreational opportunities amidst Californian Redwoods and other exotic species."

He says our forests provide fresh air, clean water, habitat for many birds and animals, shelter and shade for people in towns and cities, timber for building, paper for this very publication and many other products such as food and rongoa (medicines).

"Did you know a walk in the forest is proven to be good for your health?"

He says Scion would encourage locals and visitors alike to enjoy everything New Zealand forests have to offer – but be sure to treat the environment with care and respect.