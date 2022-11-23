Contractors Naylor Love, Ngāti Kearoa / Ngāti Tuara representatives, elected members and council project team at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre today. Photo / Supplied

The indoor pools at the Rotorua Aquatic Centre are now closed until early 2024 as stage two of the facility’s development gets under way.

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell led a “smash ceremony” this morning to mark the next stage, taking aim at the indoor changing room wall with a sledgehammer which will be removed during the revitalisation work, Rotorua Lakes Council said in a statement today.

A karakia was also led by Pakitai Raharuhi with representatives from Rotorua Lakes Council, CLM and project contractors in attendance.

Bay of Plenty contractor Naylor Love was awarded the contract for stage two of the Aquatic Centre Revitalisation and began work on the indoor facility today.

The council and Government contributed $23.45 million to stage two with the refurbished facility anticipated to open in early 2024.

The outdoor 50m pool and outdoor changing facilities were refurbished in stage one, which cost $3.9m and finished in 2021.

Rotorua mayor Tania Tapsell participated in a smash ceremony to mark the commencement of work. Photo / Supplied

Stage two will focus on re-roofing and upgrading the main pool hall, front-of-house area and indoor changing rooms.

The 50m outdoor heated pool and outdoor reception will remain open for the public.

CLM facility manager Leah Burgess said since the facility closed on Sunday, the outdoor operations were running smoothly and the public had been very supportive of the upgrade.

“We were blown away by the positive responses that we received from the community after the announcement of the next stage of the Aquatic Centre Revitalisation. Our team are working hard to ensure we can accommodate as many people as we can in the outdoor 50m pool.

“If you had a booking with us prior to the closure announcement, we will be in touch to accommodate these bookings in the outdoor facility or make alternative arrangements. If you have any questions, give our friendly reception team a call on 07 348 8833.”

While the indoor facility is closed, the outdoor pool has a temporary reception, male and female change rooms and a family change room available. A temporary learn-to-swim pool is available as well as a temporary café, offering food and beverages.

Stage Two of the Rotorua Aquatic Centre upgrade is set to begin. Photo / Supplied

Aquatic Centre users can access the outdoor pool via the southern entrance to the site, and there is also plenty of parking, including four accessible parking spaces, by the new entrance.

Some of the original parking spaces located outside the indoor facility will still be available for use.

People are encouraged to use the 50m outdoor heated pool or visit the lakes in and around Rotorua in the meantime. Other local bathing facilities include Polynesian Spa, Waikite Valley Thermal Pools, Hell’s Gate, Secret Spot, the new QE facility which is expected to open in early 2023 and the new Wai Ariki Hot Springs & Spa, also expected to open in early 2023.







