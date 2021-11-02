Iconic Rotorua tourist attraction to reopen

The Agrodome is back. Photo / Supplied

Agrodome is re-opening after 18 months in hibernation due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Ngāi Tahu tourism, who own the iconic Rotorua farm attraction, said staff had been caring for the animals and the land during the attraction's hibernation and with the pandemic landscape changing, and border openings around the corner, the time was right to open the doors once again to visitors,

The Agrodome will feature two farm tours and one farm show a day to start with, opening in time for the summer holidays.

Ngāi Tahu Holdings Manahautū Te Whakaawa general manager of corporate services Jo Allison said the focus was to give manuhiri a special insight into how and where their food was grown and produced.

"Our team at Agrodome are delighted to be showcasing this journey at this time, 50 years on from when Agrodome first opened.

"We want all our manuhiri to experience an interactive culinary immersion and to gain an insight into where and how their food is grown. There will be something here for everyone," she said.

Incoming Agrodome general manager David Blackmore said the future vision for Agrodome was a reimagined attraction that will appeal to absolutely everyone.

"We will be both honouring the past and embracing innovative thinking around food production.

"We want to immerse visitors in experiences which are fresh, exciting, and sustainable as we position Agrodome for future domestic and international visitors alike," Blackmore said.

An opening date is yet to be released.