Hundreds stopped in Rotorua police sting resulting in tickets and court dates

Police sting on State Highway 30A outside Rotorua Boys High. Photo / Andrew Warner

Rotorua police stopped around 800 vehicles today in a road policing operation focusing on unsafe driving behaviours.

There were 22 officers involved in the operation, which focused on ensuring people were wearing seatbelts, and not driving impaired or distracted.

Road policing Sergeant Mark Anaru said the driving behaviour was generally good across the city, despite a few repeat driving offenders coming to police attention multiple times during the day at various locations.

Officers issued 113 infringement notices for offences that included speeding, not wearing seatbelts correctly, and using cellphones while driving.

A further two people have been summoned to appear in court at a later date.

Drivers were reminded to belt up and drive safe as the country entered last weekend of the school holidays when travel was expected to increase in and out of the Rotorua area.

"It really is so easy to keep yourself, your passengers, and everyone on our roads safe," Anaru said.

"Put down the phone, and make it click.

"These small behaviours can make a big difference and save your life or lives of others."