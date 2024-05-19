Voyager 2023 media awards
Huge number of unclaimed pound dogs euthanised as owners battle cost of living

Carmen Hall
By
7 mins to read
Dog and puppy adoptions have fallen at pounds and animal rescues. Photo / 123RF

  • Animal rescues “slammed” and “drowning” in dogs as adoption rates plummet
  • Council euthanises 423 unclaimed pound dogs and rehomes 26 over 10 months as surrenders rise, adoptions drop
  • Some pet owners choose to feed their pets and not themselves amid cost-of-living pressures while a charity says there is “insane” demand for pet food assistance
  • Other owners are abandoning pets in parks with a note after running out of options.

A council euthanised 423 unclaimed dogs brought to the pound over 10 months as pet adoption rates plummeted and surrenders rose amid the cost-of-living crisis.

It comes as an animal charity calls for

