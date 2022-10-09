Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Rotorua Daily Post

Housing crisis: Kāinga Ora spends $60m in less than three years to get more Rotorua houses

Kelly Makiha
By
4 mins to read
A vacant section of land has been bought for $650,000. Photo / Andrew Warner

A vacant section of land has been bought for $650,000. Photo / Andrew Warner

A vacant piece of land on Devon St will soon see six two-storey new public homes.

The development is one of the latest purchases in the Government's more than $60 million spend in the past

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Rotorua Daily Post