Homeless gather on Pukuatua St. Photo / Kelly Makiha

The summary said recent media reports highlighted the anti-social behaviour of some homeless people in CBD streets, including some who were having sexual intercourse during the day in view of the public.

The summary said the City Guardians found Hikaiti naked from the waist down and the man completely naked.

“Horrified and unable to continue bearing witness to the defendants’ actions, the guardians left the area.”

A man is facing the same charge in the Rotorua District Court.

Relating to the fraud charge, the summary said Hikaiti and another person came into possession of a credit card that didn’t belong to them between June 4 and June 5.

Hikaiti spent $83 at Z on Fenton St on June 5 at 6.41am before spending a further $72 at Natures Superette on Eruera St at 8.37am.

Hikaiti’s co-offender is accused of spending a further $490 on the stolen credit card. He is also facing a charge before the Rotorua District Court.

In court on Monday, Hikaiti’s lawyer, Alistair Burns, told Judge Greg Hollister-Jones his client had been released from prison in May.

She had found housing at an emergency housing motel in Rotorua since being charged with these offences, Burns said.

“She has got somewhere to live now which is a major change for her.”

Hikaiti asked to speak to Judge Hollister-Jones and, when he told her to go ahead, she apologised for her actions on July 1.

“They changed my medication and it made me really aroused and I stupidly did it,” Hikaiti said.

She was remanded on bail to reappear for sentencing on November 27.

Kelly Makiha is a senior journalist who has reported for the Rotorua Daily Post for more than 25 years, covering mainly police, court, human interest and social issues.