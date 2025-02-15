Tapsell said at the recent event that she was pleased to have contributed to the project, which happened only because of the “great work of the Hindu Heritage Centre“.

“Your time and effort is valued by us at the council.”

Rotorua Mayor Tania Tapsell (left) and Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan at the Hindu Heritage Centre. Photo / Laura Smith

She planted a watermelon for the occasion.

Councillors Don Paterson and Conan O’Brien also attended.

The president of the Hindu Council of New Zealand, Dr Guna Magesan, said they were “deeply thankful” for the support.

“This initiative will bring together volunteers from Hindu and ethnic communities, as well as the wider Rotorua public, to create a meaningful and sustainable space that benefits all.”

All the garden beds are wheelchair accessible.

How council contributes to community gardens

A council spokesperson said it did not run māra kai or community gardens but contributed to their establishment.

They said the gardens provided social connections and a sense of community, and opportunities for skill development.

Council help included providing grants via applications, providing space on council reserves where appropriate and general advice and support.

“[The] council is always happy to work with individuals or groups who want to establish community gardens to see if there are suitable reserve sites, help get them started and assist with grant applications.”

Indian High Commissioner Neeta Bhushan did some planting in the new garden at the Hindu Heritage Centre in Rotorua. Photo / Laura Smith

The key to a successful community garden was to ensure a committed group of people could keep it going, they said.

There are eight community gardens on council reserves managed by community members. They are at:

Scott Ave Reserve

McIntyre Ave Reserve

Tarawera Reserve

Wrigley Rd Reserve

Manuka Cres Reserve

Kaharoa School (on reserve land at the back of the school)

Aspen Place Reserve

Waikawau/Hannahs Reserve

If someone is interested in getting involved with māra kai on public reserves they can contact the council at (07) 348 4199 or email information@rotorualc.nz to be put in touch with the relevant groups.

The council said it would answer Local Democracy Reporting’s question on how the number of gardens had changed over the past five years, and why, in an official information request, due to workload constraints.

Funds available to Rotorua’s communities

The community matching fund is resourced by rates and comprises $100,000 per year.

There is $23,588 remaining until the end of June.

A further $195,000 a year is allocated for partnership agreements.

Some of this year’s fund recipients include the Rotoiti Sports and Community Association to refurbish its gym and to add storage space and a board room, at a cost of $13,525.

This was the largest allocation, while the lowest – $2004 – was for Glenbrae Arvida for an upcycling project where old bikes would be fixed and repurposed to be gifted to children.

Others were $3700 to Wacky Warm Ups to knit hats and gloves for vulnerable people in Rotorua and $2146 for Aspen Māra to buy materials for storage and a green waste area at the Aspen Community Garden.

Laura Smith is a Local Democracy Reporting journalist based at the Rotorua Daily Post. She previously reported general news for the Otago Daily Times and Southland Express and has been a journalist since 2019.

- LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.