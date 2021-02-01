Helix Lakeview Classic does u-turn with sold out field

There were more than 120 players in the tournament. Photo / Supplied

A little less than a year ago a fire destroyed the clubhouse at Lakeview Golf Club.

A few months later Covid-19 derailed plans for its annual November tournament.

But last weekend the club didn't let those minor details get in the way of a more-than 120 person tournament.

The club moved its Helix Lakeview Classic tournament to Auckland Anniversary weekend and it was a roaring success, co-organiser Josh Edwards said.

For the past four or five years, interest in the tournament has been fading.

"There were low numbers, we were struggling to attract sponsors," Edwards said.

So Auckland Anniversary weekend's sold-out tournament was a far cry from previous years.

The Helix Lakeview Classic was held on Auckland Anniversary Weekend. Photo / Supplied

"This year four of us put our hands up to put it together ... It was supposed to be in November but Covid-19 hit and we started running out of time so we pushed it to Auckland Anniversary," he said.

"We set lofty goals of trying to fill the field and get 20 sponsors. We managed that plus some."

The 120 spots in the 36-hole tournament sold out and there was a waiting list, and the tournament attracted more than the 20-sponsor goal.

Edwards said in previous years only two people organised the tournament and it was a lot of work for two people. This year there were four people on the committee: Edwards, Dave Sander, Mailau Skudder and Tania Edwards.

He believed turning the tournament around was due to a combination of things including hosting the event on a long weekend and having an enthusiastic organising committee.

The tournament went from about 40 entrants to 120. Photo / Supplied

He recalled speaking to a sponsor at a previous tournament who was planning to pull their sponsorship as the event was "pretty average". Edwards asked the sponsor to give them one more shot.

"That stuck with me so when we had the committee meeting I put my hand up.

"That was my benchmark. If we could get him back on board we can get others on board. There was no interest and no urgency to play this event. There was no excitement," he said.

"We worked hard to turn it around. And I talked to the sponsor this weekend and he had a great time.

"We shot for the stars and did our best. It was that enthusiasm and drive."

Edwards, who also owns the Pro Shop, was thrilled with the result.

"This tournament is about creating an event for people to want to come back to. It's an excuse to get together and see old friends and make new ones and enjoy what golf brings together."

The Lakeview Golf Club clubrooms burned down in mid-February last year. They have not been rebuilt yet but there are temporary clubrooms to cater to 40 people.

With more than 100 people at the tournament over the weekend, Edwards said that was just another challenge.

"We had Andy's Marquee Hire set up. It showcased what we could do even without a clubhouse."

This year, a junior 18-hole tournament was run alongside the classic. Twenty young golfers were sponsored to compete in the tournament.

"We're fostering the next generation and trying to incorporate everybody and encourage them to play."