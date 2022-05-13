The algal bloom in Lake Okaro has subsided. Photo / NZME

A health warning issued for Lake Okaro has now been lifted by the local medical officer of health.

Water testing, along with visual observations and satellite imagery provided by the Bay of Plenty Regional Council confirm that the algal bloom in this lake has subsided.

Despite the lifting of the warning, people should always be cautious for signs of algal blooms if using lakes.

Dr Phil Shoemack, medical officer of health for Toi Te Ora Public Health, said: "Algal blooms can develop rapidly and unpredictably and can sometimes produce toxins that are harmful for people as well as animals.

"If the water looks discoloured, has an unusual smell, or has green or brown particles suspended in it then it is best to avoid contact with it.

"It is important to look before you leap. If in doubt, it is best to avoid contact with the water and swim or play somewhere else."