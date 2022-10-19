Lake Okaro. Photo / NZME

A health warning has been issued for Lake Okaro, near Rotorua, following the detection of potentially toxic blue-green algae.

Bay of Plenty Regional Council has confirmed the bloom after routine monitoring of the lake.

"The health warning means that people should avoid any activity which results in significant contact with the lake water," Medical Officer of Health for Toi Te Ora Public Health, Dr Lynne Lane said.

Contact with algal blooms can cause asthma and hayfever attacks in some individuals, as well as skin rashes, stomach upsets, and in some cases neurological effects such as tingling around the mouth, headaches, breathing difficulties and visual problems.

Signage will be erected at Lake Okaro advising potential lake users about the algal bloom.

Monitoring will continue and any changes in advice will be communicated accordingly, Toi Te Ora said.