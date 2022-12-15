Have you seen Lofty?

Lofty has not been seen since December 7. Photo / Supplied

Police are concerned for the welfare of a man who hasn’t been seen in a week.

The man, named only as Lofty in a police statement, was last seen early on December 7 in Murupara, near Whakatāne.

He was wearing an orange and black hoodie, grey track pants and Roman sandals.

Police and Lofty’s family have concerns for his welfare and would like to see him return home.

Anyone with information should contact Police on 105 or use the ‘update my report’ option via police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 221210/8845.



