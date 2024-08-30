Harmonizing Cultures musicians from left: Andrew Hall (sax), Paul Naveen (drums), Avinash Jeyashankar (mridangam percussionist), Ben Fernandez (bass guitarist), Seyorn Arunagirinathan (violinist), Gopal Nair (carnatic vocalist).
Carnatic music is a South Indian treasure. Classical and ancient, it focuses heavily on vocal delivery. In the Bay of Plenty and Waikato, new migrants from South India use it to teach migrant children their culture and language. Reporter Aleyna Martinez meets some of the passionate local performers ahead of Saturday’s Harmonizing Cultures jazz-fusion concept show at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre in Rotorua.
Anjali Krishnan, a singer in Rotorua- and Hamilton-based band Moksha Base and a carnatic music teacher, moved to New Zealand from Kerala, India three years ago.
As a teacher in Hamilton, she valued having the skills to pass down her culture and share the cognitive benefits of teaching children the genre.
“It helps children multi-task and at the end of the day they’ll be a perfect singer as well,” she said.
“If you learn carnatic music, it’s easy to sing any other song because carnatic music helps train the throat to be flexible.”
Taking classes on weekends, she taught about 18 students in person and online.
“It is a never-ending journey, teaching helps me to improvise [as a performer] and at the same time the kids are learning as well,” Krishnan said.
Logging over 100 live shows including concerts, music festivals, and community gatherings, band co-founder Siva Kumar said he couldn’t wait to share the Harmonizing Cultures jazz-fusion concept at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre on Saturday.
On the carnatic music side, mridangam [instrument] percussionist Avinash Jeyashankar, vocalist Gopal Nair and violinist Seyorn Arumainathan would perform too.
“We are just trying to perform both together on the same stage for carnatic audiences to pick up jazz and for jazz audience to pick up carnatic”.
The band wanted to “set a new local standard” for carnatic music when they decided to fuse jazz with it for the Sir Howard Morrison Centre show, Siva said.
“You have that saying that music is a universal language, so we are proving that yes, music can come together and gel together and give one kind of output,” said band manager Abhishek Raj.
“We wanted to focus on the regions, people who don’t have access to this kind of music are in small towns. The very fact that we are bringing this concert to Rotorua and Hamilton is for that purpose,” Raj said.
Supported by Creative NZ, Moksha Base said they chose the Sir Howard Morrison Centre as a venue because of its reputation for sound quality and audio-visual capabilities.