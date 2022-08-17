Lo-Fi Lizard. Photo / Supplied

The Rotorua community is invited to gather together to enjoy and explore a range of music in an upcoming multicultural concert.

The Winter Music Festival will be in full swing this Saturday at the Harvest Church Centre Auditorium from 5pm.

Bands and artists performing include Moksha Base Indie Band, Moksha Base Carnatic, Nepali Vibes, Charu Chutani (a Kathak dancer), Lo-Fi Lizard, Kunwari (a Filipino band), Tama Tohu, and Fely Aragon Batiloy, an opera singer.

Tama Tohu. Photo / Shelz Media

Many of them are based in Rotorua.

Moksha Base member Siva Kumar says the concept of this Winter Music Festival in Rotorua has been in the making for more than five months.

He says Moksha Base, one of the organisers, wanted to bring like-minded New Zealand bands together, regardless of their ethnicity, to perform their music for a live audience in Rotorua.

Nepali Vibes. Photo / Supplied

The idea of the Winter Music Festival was inspired by WOMAD, the World of Music and Dance which takes place every year in New Plymouth.

"We simply wanted to create a similar atmosphere here in our own Rotorua backyard."

Siva says they want to bring different ethnic communities into one venue to enjoy and explore each other's music, as New Zealand is a diverse country.

Fely Aragon Batiloy. Photo / Supplied

"It is not one style of music and there is something for everyone, whether you are 10- or 70-years-old."

Tickets are $10 and are available from either Eventfinda or door sales on the night.

The details

- What: Winter Music Festival, Multicultural Music Concert

- When: Saturday, August 20, 5pm

- Where: Harvest Church Centre Auditorium

- Tickets: $10, Eventfinda or door sales