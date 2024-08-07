The Power Farming Cup is back for 2024. Over four consecutive Sundays, 13 junior rugby teams are playing for the Goord Cup, Gwynne Shield, Kukri Cup and Clarke Family Cup. The first round kicked off last weekend at Taupiri Rugby Club, but this Sunday the round two action will take place at Elliott Park, Hamilton.

● Hamilton Book Month, now until August 31, Hamilton

Every August, Hamilton Book Month celebrates New Zealand authors and their writing, with events, including panels and workshops, covering different genres and age groups. For a full programme visit hamiltonbookmonth.com.

● Winter Showjumping, equestrian event, August 10, 9am at Takapoto Estate, 90 Finlay Rd Maungatautari

Experience the thrill of competitive riding against the backdrop of Takapoto Estate. Whether you’re a seasoned equestrian or simply seeking family fun over winter, there’s something for everyone. The event includes a cafe, rider’s bar, food trucks and trade village. Spectating is free.

● Harness racing, equestrian event, August 13, 5pm at Cambridge Raceway, Taylor St

The Power Farming Cup is back for 2024. Photo / Power Farming

● Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? theatre performance, August 14-18, The Meteor Theatre, Hamilton

Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? is a play by Edward Albee first staged in October 1962. It examines the complexities of the marriage of a middle-aged couple, Martha and George. Late one evening, after a university faculty party, they receive an unwitting younger couple, Nick and Honey, as guests, and draw them into their bitter and frustrated relationship. Tickets via The Meteor website.

● New Zealand Darts Masters 2024, sport event, August 16-17, Globox Arena, Hamilton

The biggest names in darts are set to return to New Zealand. It’s set to be a blend of high-level sport, fancy dress costumes and big 180 calls. See eight of the PDC’s superstars take on eight top talents from the Oceanic region. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● Harmonizing Cultures, jazz-carnatic fusion concert, August 17, 6pm at Dr John Gallagher Concert Chamber, Hamilton

New Zealand band Moksha Base is back with a new fusion concert with jazz musicians and Carnatic performers creating a harmonious dialogue. The concert will feature solo pieces and duets. Tickets are available online via Ticketek.

● The Bitches’ Box: Episode 4, comedy event, August 17, 7.30pm at Clarence Street Theatre, Hamilton

The Bitches’ Box are a comedy duo: Emma Newborn and Amelia Dunbar. Featuring iconic dog characters and a hilarious romp through a local farm setting, The Bitches’ Box: Episode 4 promises to deliver the same wild and zany antics that fans have come to love. Tickets online via Ticketek.

Amelia Dunbar (left) and Emma Newborn are The Bitches' Box. Photo / Image Excelle

● Women’s Lifestyle Expo 2024, August 17-18, Claudelands Event Centre, Hamilton

This event brings together 180 lifestyle companies under one roof, featuring fashion, beauty, artisan goods, eco-products and gourmet food. Tickets are available online via Ticketek.

● Libby Montgomery and Friends - An Enchanting Afternoon, fundraising concert, August 18, 1.30pm at Gallagher Academy of Performing Arts, University of Waikato, Hamilton

In collaboration with Alofa Quartet: Fonoti-Fuimaono Brothers. Enjoy a stunning array of opera arias, duets, musical theatre and art songs in multiple languages. The concert will raise funds to send aspiring soprano Libby Montgomery to the UK for further training. Tickets are available online via Ticketek or at the door.

● Wintec Wāhine in Trades and Engineering event, August 28, 11.45am at Wintec Rotokauri Campus, Hamilton

Join Wintec’s Centre for Trades, Hospitality, and Centre for Engineering and Industrial Design for an opportunity to hear from an inspiring group of wāhine excelling in different areas of trades and engineering. Register online through the Wintec website.

● Atamira Dance Company, performance, August 29, 7.30pm at Clarence St Theatre, Hamilton

Atamira Dance Company uplifts the voices of acclaimed choreographers and long-time collaborators, Bianca Hyslop and Eddie Elliott, in the double bill KA MUA KA MURI. Relating to Māori perspectives of time where the past, present and the future are intertwined, this collaboration offers a holistic view of the continuum of cultural identity. Tickets online via Ticketek.

● NZ Boat, Fish and Dive Expo, August 31 until September 1, 9am at Mystery Creek Events Centre

Mystery Creek will turn into a one-stop shop for anything related to water-based activities, from boating to fishing, diving, spearfishing, kayaking, wakeboarding, skiing, jet skiing and seafood. Tickets online via nzboatfishdiveexpo.co.nz/