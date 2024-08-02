Harcourts Dancing for Hospice: Couple’s profile - Cori Marsters and Emma Baylis

The more you talk to friends and whānau, the more you realise that everyone around you has a Hospice story, and to be able to dance to raise funds to ensure that the work can continue is a true privilege.
I have been an audience member for a number of years, and absolutely love the atmosphere on the night.
What’s the experience been like so far?
The experience so far has been awesome - everyone is so friendly and uplifting, there have been a lot of laughs.
It’s been such an interesting process going from total strangers and watching the level of comfortability grow over the weeks of dancing together.
It’s pretty hard not to get comfortable quite quickly with dancing, the personal space element goes out of the window quickly!
Ellie and Troy are doing such a fantastic job choreographing our routines, and it’s amazing having Glen with us to help tweak each week.
How do you think you will feel on the night?
I think the nerves will hit on the night but I feel like I’ll be really excited to showcase all of the hard work.
Having my friends and family in the audience cheering me on will be such a buzz.
On a personal level, going from no dancing experience to dancing in front of 2000-plus people will really show me I can do anything.
I really love the support we have had from our sponsors as well. Elevation Network (my co-founding business) and amazing business partner Nikki Lynskey, alongside her husband Ash Lynskey sponsoring us through Enterprise Builders.
How would you describe your dance partner?
Cori has been a great partner - he will be the level and calm we need on the night.
We have also had lots of laughs as we navigated some pretty tricky steps, but his performance background will mean the audience is in for a real treat.
Harcourts Dancing for Hospice is on Saturday, August 17, at the Energy Events Centre, Rotorua. This year, for the first time, there will also be a matinee, on Sunday, August 11, at the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. Tickets to both the matinee and the main event are on sale now at Ticketmaster.