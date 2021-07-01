Happy tears as charity auction raises more than $50k for St John Central Region

Auctioneer Mike McLeod from Farmlands let no one escape without a contribution. Photo / Supplied

There were happy tears as a charity auction raised more than $50,000 for a local cause.

Rural Contractors NZ's annual conference was held in Rotorua recently, which included a charity auction for St John Central Region.

Rural Contractors NZ first woman president Helen Slattery said the most fitting tribute to outgoing chief executive Roger Parton was this charity auction he organised.

It raised more than $50,000 for St John from donated goods, a result which left some of their staff in tears when announced, she said.

''We are an industry with as big a heart as the challenges we face."

A Rural Contractors NZ spokesman says the charity auction was held on the second night of the annual conference, which represents those working around the country as rural contractors.

This was their first conference in two years with last year's jubilee conference delayed last year due to Covid.

He says there is always a fundraising auction as part of the conference, and the recipient is always St John and perhaps some of the organisations allied with St John.

"We are grateful for their services. A lot of our members played sport in their early days and remember the great work they do, and like any Kiwi, our rural contractors will dial 111 in the case of an emergency."

Items up for auction included industry clothes, equipment, an electric bike, holidays and models of farm machinery and equipment to name a few.

He says they had a great auctioneer - Mike McLeod from Farmlands - and lots of generous donations from sponsors.

"The conference was held at Distinction Hotel [in Rotorua] and staff did a fantastic job bringing it together.

"Everybody who came for the conference got the chance to see the best of Rotorua."

Activities they enjoyed in Rotorua included a final conference dinner up at Skyline, and visiting Mitai Māori Village and the Buried Village.

He says about 400 people attended with delegates and partners, so it was nice to be able to give that boost to Rotorua too.

Jeanette Horan, St John Central Region regional fundraising and marketing manager, says St John provides ambulance services in 97 per cent of New Zealand's geographical area, and as a charity, it relies on donations and fundraising to help buy new ambulances, lifesaving equipment, and to build and maintain ambulance stations.

"It is generous donations from organisations such as Rural Contractors NZ that help us keep our ambulances and our services operating in Rotorua and across New Zealand."