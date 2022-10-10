Actors perform a scene from Rent at Centre Stage, Taupo. Photo / Supplied

This season's big production is set to impress at Centre Stage Taupō.

With just four months from casting to opening night, an iconic production like Rent might be seen as a risky choice. But director Sharon Shanks clearly knows the Taupō area has enough talent to pull it off.

Having successfully helmed many hit productions, including Mamma Mia in 2021, Shanks is back for the Bayleys Taupō season production of Rent. Her expertise is clear in this mesmerising journey through lower Manhattan's East Village at the beginning of the 1990s.

Phil Somerville's set design cleverly portrays the Big Apple, and the audience is kept there thanks to some impressive American accents from the cast of 17.

Set against a backdrop of the ongoing HIV/AIDS crisis, Rent tells the story of a group of friends in New York navigating their health, relationships and clashes with a former friend turned property developer.

Adults will find themes that reverberate today, but kids might be better left at home, with adult themes and language meaning this show is best enjoyed by those 15 and over.

During the big, energetic numbers, the stage becomes so dynamic and alive that it can be hard to know where to look. Wherever the audience chooses, however, they will be rewarded by a cast giving it their all.

With shows every night from October 12-22, everyone involved will surely be ready to put their feet up after what is shaping up to be an electric season.

The energy is so infectious that, particularly during La Vie Boheme, it's difficult to resist jumping up and dancing along.

The cast expertly transitions between these rip-roaring, whole-company pieces and sorrowful solo and duet numbers. The production runs the full gamut of emotion, with laughter and tears in equal measure.

It's difficult to choose a standout in such a fantastic cast. Leading men Benn Kidd as Mark and Chase Tapuke as Roger showcase their star power and incredible singing voices, somehow making it look easy to sing, dance, and in Tapuke's case, play the guitar at the same time.

Special mention must go to Patrick Hape as Angel, whose presence is immediately felt every time he sets foot on the stage. Joe Perez's performance as Tom Collins opposite Hape's Angel leaves the audience rooting for their relationship; such is the easy, cheerful charm that they exude together.

Tickets are still available for the evening performances and Sunday matinee of this fabulous show, which is sure to both delight and impress.

The details

What: Rent by Centre Stage Taupō

Where: Centre Stage Taupō, 2 Matai Street, Tauhara

When: October 12-22

Tickets: On sale through trybooking.com