Kids Greening Taupō lead educator Rachel Thompson teaches tamariki at a Project Tongariro event.

The Project Tongariro team are reflecting on a job well done after receiving the Community Group award at the New Zealand Plant Conservation Network Awards in Queenstown.

The award recognised the efforts of the local not-for-profit organisation in restoring and rejuvenating the Tongariro National Park area and beyond.

As the longest-running conservation group in the Central North Island, many in the Taupō and Tūrangi community are familiar with Project Tongariro’s numerous endeavours.

These include Greening Taupō, replanting works on Mount Ruapehu and the restoration of Rotopounamu and Mount Pīhanga in Tongariro National Park.

Originally formed as the Tongariro Natural History Society, the group was founded in memory of five conservation workers who tragically lost their lives in a helicopter accident near Tūroa ski field in 1982.

From those tragic circumstances, the society was formed in 1984 to educate and involve the community in regenerating the natural world around them.

Driven largely by volunteers, Project Tongariro uses close links with communities, iwi and the Department of Conservation to increase native biodiversity and trap pests. To date, more than 330,000 trees have been planted and 60,000 pest animals eradicated through their work.

The group also educates and inspires the next generation through the Kids Greening Taupō initiative, which allows children to get hands-on conservation experience.

It was this kind of innovative work that set Project Tongariro apart, said identity and ‘Bug Man’ Ruud Kleinpaste.

“Their output is tremendous and stretches far and wide - they really make a difference.

“Indeed, the KGT website is well known as a top site for inspiring information for teachers, principals and ‘nature nerd’ colleagues such as myself.”

Paul Green gets stuck in with Kids Greening Taupō environmental education co-ordinator Heidi Pritchard at a Matariki planting event.

As well as a nod to the wider Project Tongariro team, there was recognition for Paul Green QSM, who received the accolade for Lifetime Achievement.

Green was a previous director of Project Tongariro, and has served the organisation for many years.

Project Tongariro’s current director, Kiri Te Wano, said that although the award was unexpected, there was much to celebrate in Green’s contribution to the group.

“Through his strategic leadership and endless dedication, Paul provides opportunities for conservation specialists and volunteers, [and] actively supports public participation and education.

“He walks the talk and leads by example; he is out there planting trees and releasing plants with the volunteers, and connecting key agencies to achieve conservation outcomes at scale – and encouraging others to do so, too”.