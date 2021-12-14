Government's family violence strategy good sign for frontline workers

Front-line groups react to the government's family violence elimination strategy. Photo / NZME

The government's 25-year strategy for eliminating family violence is "a weight off" for frontline community workers but others are concerned it doesn't go into enough detail.

The Te Aorerekura National Strategy to Eliminate Family Violence and Sexual Violence was unveiled last Tuesday.

The framework says it's set to "eliminate" family and sexual violence, will drive government action in a unified way and harness public support.

Taupō Women's Refuge manager Eileen Devane said the strategy was "a long time coming, but it's fantastic".

"I've been in the movement for 20 years," she said, "and this is the first time we've had a big increase in funding.

"To be able to say that we're now fully funded, it's just such a weight off."

Marama Davidson, Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, said the strategy is a breakthrough for eliminating violence in New Zealand. Photo / Michael Craig

She said having to apply for funding had been like "borrowing and begging and stealing".

The new funding will give her more time to provide actual services to those in need.

"You can be on the front line doing the good stuff - the reason why we're here. It's such a great feeling."

Rotorua's Waiariki Women's Refuge operations manager Marpina Wineera felt there would inevitably turn out to be things missing from the plan, but felt they could be included as the strategy evolves.

"There will be gaps, just like anyone's plan, there are always gaps [sic]. At the end of the day, we still continue to do what it is we do."

National Party social development spokeswoman Louise Upston said the strategy was "welcome news" but lacked specific plans for how victims will be made safer.

Waiariki Women's Refuge building. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Clearer measures are needed to determine what current spending allocated to sexual and family violence is achieving."

She also thought the strategy lacked accountability "on whether sufficient progress was being made to eliminate family and sexual violence".

"Just a strategy itself will never eliminate family and sexual violence. The key test will be if the Government can deliver tangible results on the laudable goals of the strategy."

Minister for the Prevention of Family Violence Marama Davidson said the strategy dealt extensively with the gendered nature of family violence.

She said the plan brings together 10 agencies and holds them accountable for reaching their goals.

She said the strategy outlines a clear commitment to helping male victims as well as female victims.

National Party spokeswoman for social development and Taupō MP Louise Upston. Photo / NZME

"It's important to be able to hold the space for the gendered nature of violence, as well as making a very clear protection for all genders."

She said the response to the plan has been "extremely positive", particularly in the plan's community-led focus, primary prevention, and acknowledgement of the Treaty of Waitangi.

She said the strategy gives a much larger role to frontline providers.

"The whole point of the strategy is that the sector and community need to actually lead this work. That will absolutely be supported through funding."

She said Upston's concerns about accountability were dealt with in the strategy.

The Outcomes and Impacts section and the Action Plan outlines how the strategy's success will be measured against specific outcomes.

"This strategy is going to need the support of everyone.

"We can all work together to actually make the strategy work, to make it accountable, to make sure that it's got the full support that it needs from every single politician regardless of what party they are from."

She said she was committed to making sure the strategy lasts beyond this government.

"[The plan] is not owned by any one political party or anyone term of government.

"I want it to be impossible to go back on the word and the guarantees and the accountability that the strategy sets out. I want it to be unacceptable that we renege on the strategy in any way."

She expressed her gratitude to those working on the front line.

Domestic violence - Do you need help?

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours of friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Shine, free national helpline 9am-11pm every day - 0508 744 633 www.2shine.org.nz

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843 www.womensrefuge.org.nz

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and Middle Eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450 www.areyouok.org.nz